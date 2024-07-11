The Boys is one of the best shows on Amazon (or any other streaming service) and has been since 2019. There are many reasons for this, and costume designers Carrie Grace and Laura Jean Shannon are two of them. Not all the costumes match up with the comics, while some don't even exist in the comics, and they don't need to. Using a bunch of materials and ingenious techniques, the designers made suits that support their characters and the acclaimed show's worldbuilding. Given there are too many costumes from too many supes to judge them all, it's best to rank the costumes worn by members of The Seven during this memorable show's run.

"The Seven" is a misleading number, as the most well-known superhero team in The Boys' world keeps switching out its members. In fact, it only has six at the moment. These four seasons have shown several replacements, too, including one that Vought is hiding from the public. Not to mention a few of the members have had costume switches. With all that in mind, it's time to rank every hero who has been a member of The Seven during this acclaimed show's present action, specifically by their outfits. The rankings aren't based exclusively on the look of these costumes, as that would make this list even more subjective than it already is. In addition to style, they're also based on the suits' practical functions, what they reveal about their wearers, and how they display character development over the course of the series.

10 Translucent

Played by Alex Hassell

There's nothing special about Translucent's super suit. It doesn't even become invisible with him, as Jimmy Fallon points out when he has Translucent (Alex Hassell) on his talk show. The guy has to walk around naked to actually make use of his superpower, something Starlight (Erin Moriarty) unfortunately experiences firsthand. Given the fact that his suit gets in the way of him being very useful, it doesn't really come across as anything except as something he just wears in public for decency's sake.

The design doesn't make it stand out either, in comparison to all the other suits in The Seven. It's basically just a gray tracksuit, not something that makes him look particularly strong or muscular. He's probably very comfortable, but Translucent is much more interesting when he's fighting Hughie and Butcher in the pilot—or when he's trapped in a cage in the second episode of the series. That's when he's challenged, showing that he's more eye-catching when he can turn fully invisible.

9 Sister Sage

Played by Susan Heyward

Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) is another supe whose powers are only undermined by wearing a special outfit. She says so herself when Homelander appoints her as a member of The Seven. It doesn't take the smartest person in the world to understand that staying under the radar is a lot more strategic when you're planning a coup than putting yourself in the spotlight and having people pay attention to everything you do and say.

Still, this is a stylish design. There is a unique mixture of gold and brown, the wrist braces are cool, and the tinted glasses are another nice touch. However, what does this suit do to physically protect her? Sister Sage can take a bullet to the head, as her brain just grows back, but she can't take one to the chest. Vought doesn't think about pragmatics, though; they're all about presentation.

8 Stormfront

Played by Aya Cash

Translucent and Sister Sage weren't in the original comics, but Stormfront (Aya Cash) was. However, her suit is the most significantly altered from the source material. For one thing, Stormfront was changed from a man to a woman, which affects the design. Also, her catsuit emphasizes black much more than red, and it ditches the gold. Another immediately apparent difference is that the comic book Stormfront has a Nazi eagle on his chest and collar.

Along with some more problematic imagery on the original Stormfront's cape, he is much more obviously a Nazi than the female Stormfront—whose only Nazi eagle lies subtly on her belt. Costume designer Laura Jean Shannon explained that "what we wanted to do was to be a little bit more delicate with how we portrayed her by using visual cues and influences that weren't so spot on." It paid off, as this dark suit catches the eye in a way that also foreshadowed Stormfront's moral character without being too obvious.

7 Firecracker

Played by Valorie Curry

The name Firecracker (Valorie Curry) fits well with this supe's extremely outspoken personality. Her red and blue colors mirror the patriotism of Homelander's suit, perhaps connecting her name to fireworks on the Fourth of July. The camouflage pattern in the center section makes her out to be a kind of soldier, which definitely works with the bullet belt she sometimes wears diagonally across her torso. Along with the weapons attached to her thigh, Firecracker looks like she's ready to fight some crime.

The camouflage also tracks with her persona as a truth-warrior. She's a self-righteous conspiracy theorist, and the suit evokes that well. In terms of her humble roots, this outfit does have a playful design that doesn't feel quite as intimidating as, say, Queen Maeve's suit. She can wear this as a news anchor spewing noxious lies, or as a country gal in a laid-back milk commercial. Pretty versatile.

6 Queen Maeve

Played by Dominique McElligott

Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) has a blue and silver suit in the comics, but the one in the show is pretty similar otherwise. The combination of dark purple and silver has a less flashy look to it, and the single shoulder plate is a nice touch. The headband is smaller than it is in the comics, which is another subtle yet effective change that dials the volume down a little. The Celtic swirls on the torso vary from the comic version, too, embracing Maeve's Irish background (and McElligott's red hair).

This is the kind of metal-plated, mini-skirted outfit that clearly borrows from Wonder Woman: a courageous Amazon who can be both beautiful and one of the strongest supes in the world. In terms of helping her in combat, it was useful in her battle with Homelander in the season three finale: her wrist guards block Homelander's ray vision. Overall, it's an impressive outfit that only makes her stronger.

5 The Deep

Played by Chace Crawford

There were several major changes made to The Deep's (Chace Crawford) suit for the show: he doesn't have a big helmet, he doesn't have a big chain around his neck, he doesn't have arm-sleeves, and he doesn't have a cape. He's not as buff, either, making for a parody that aligns pretty well with Aquaman. The aqua-green and gold color scheme is still present, and it works very well for a member of The Seven who is more good-looking than useful or respected.

Maybe the most important thing about this suit is that it hides The Deep's gills. Or at least they usually do, as there is one episode in which his suit gets torn and Homelander tells him to cover up. He's obviously very insecure about his gills (to the point where they speak to him during a hallucination), which people like Homelander find "disgusting." The viewer's discovery of this is key to The Deep's character development and shows that this handsome vest is hiding something underneath.

4 A-Train

Played by Jessie T. Usher

A-Train's (Jessie T. Usher) suit in the show is similar to the one in the comics, the biggest difference being that it doesn't have a giant "A" on the torso (his shoulder pads and belt have one instead). With different shades and materials of blue, including a center with reflective armor, he definitely looks like a speedster. The goggles are both cool and practical, as he undoubtedly runs through lots of bugs flying through the air and doesn't want any getting in his eyes. Visually it's very bright, very positive.

Then there's that suit he makes for himself. In season three, A-Train has his outfit re-designed to appeal to the Black community. The result is a comically performative version of what he previously wore mixed with "African" colors, namely yellow, green, and red. Though it looks offensive, it is this suit that marks A-Train's development as a character so well. Gradually, he becomes less of a hypocrite and more of a supe who wants to help. It's just like M.M. (Laz Alonso) tells him in season four: he spent so much time pretending to care that he eventually started to actually care.

3 Black Noir I and II

Played by Nathan Mitchell

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) is much more likable in the show than in the comics, and his outfit reflects that. Whereas in the comics he looks like a shadow in that body-fitted suit with only one material, the armor plating and varying shades of black on the adaptation's character make him look a bit less intimidating. In the meantime, his mask completely covers his face, forcing him to express himself through body language and writing. This unpredictability is used to great dramatic as well as comic effect, making the show's first Black Noir both one of the most tragic and one of the funniest characters in The Boys.

His replacement in season four is played by the same actor (a fun fact that only makes the new Black Noir more fun), who now gets to wield an entirely different persona. It turns out that Mitchell is able to be just as funny with a totally different approach: talking, and in a way that makes it clear that Black Noir's replacement neither understands nor has anything in common with the supe he's pretending to be. The Boys is really making the most out of this suit's most defining feature.

2 Homelander

Played by Antony Starr

Whether the front flap is open or closed, Homelander's (Antony Starr) suit perfectly sums up his character: the colors of the American flag are so integral to his identity as a great American symbol that he wears one as a cape (albeit a version with about twice as many stars, which if anything makes him look more patriotic). The gold eagles on his shoulder and belt obviously scream "hero," but those eagles are also part of the fascist imagery that The Boys' costume department included in the outfit.

In fact, even the main fabric of his suit has an eagle design. They look like dots from afar, but pay attention during a close-up and you'll see them. Homelander's cape actually requires a lot of CGI to make it look realistic when he flies, but that only makes it more impressive. With his image as the heroic savior of America who should be in charge of everything, along with the severely damaged and psychopathic personality beneath, Homelander boasts an excellent, satirical spin on the superhero costume.

1 Starlight

Played by Erin Moriarty

Annie wears two different suits on the show, and they each do a wonderful job of telling her story. The first one is very much rated G, very virtuous: the white headband, the cape, all those little gold stars. It looks homemade, too, since her character did have to make it herself. In an interview about it, Laura Jean Stanton said the intention was to make "a classic superhero suit that had a wholesome bent to it, where she could still be a badass, but also she came from middle America and didn't necessarily have the budget that they have at Vought international."

Starlight's transition from being naïve to completely disillusioned is seamlessly conveyed through her second costume, pitched to her by Vought's marketing team in season one: same colors but no cape, no skirt, and a lot more skin. She thinks it's way too sexy, yet she's pressured to wear it anyway. This marks yet another telling moment when Annie experiences the corporate influence on heroism. The transition from her first costume to her second (to just wearing street clothes because she's had enough of Vought) perfectly captures her character's arc across these four seasons.

