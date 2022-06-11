Karl Urban has returned to the screen as The Boys debuts its third season, and his performance as Billy Butcher is bigger and better than ever before. He can do action, he can do horror, and we can go ahead and tick off comedy, too, because Urban has demonstrated time and time again that he is no stranger to versatility.

Urban’s performances tend to be captivatingly good. Beginning his career over thirty years ago, he has dabbled in a wide range of material, and he always makes the role into something pretty special. No one is out there doing it like him; he is a blast to watch, and he has the credits to prove it.

Billy Butcher — ‘The Boys’

With the third season underway, Prime Video’s superhero show The Boys has wrangled its way into the hearts of millions, especially fans of the comic book series of the same name. The Boys is constantly pushing boundaries; it is incredibly witty, gory, and exciting and manages to up the ante with every episode.

Urban’s work in The Boys is spectacular. He is Billy Butcher; there’s no question about it. The star’s foul-mouthed, brutish leader of the eponymous vigilante team is easily one of the top reasons to continue watching. Butcher thrives in a morally gray zone; he is never the hero or the villain. Urban truly breathes Butcher to life.

Skurge — ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

The third installment to the MCU’s Thor franchise sees the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) battling it out with evil sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) as he tries to prevent the destruction of his home planet Asgard. Thor: Ragnarok welcomes a major tonal shift within the film series; Taika Waititi’s direction allows the characters and storyline to explore a juxtaposition of darker elements and comedy.

Thor: Ragnarok also introduces many familiar faces to the action, including Jeff Goldblum and Urban. The New Zealand native plays Skurge, guardian of the Bifrost Bridge, before Hela recruits him in her tyrannical attempt to take over Asgard. Initially, an antagonist to Thor and his Revenger pals, Skurge has a change of heart by the climax, and Urban gets to do what he does best on-screen: sow maniacal chaos.

Judge Dredd — ‘Dredd’

This 2012 sci-fi-action flick drives a hard bargain as Urban fills the boots of the infamous Judge Dredd, who often resorts to extreme measures to administer justice. Set in a dystopian future, Dredd is called to investigate a series of brutal murders within a tower block, where he encounters the merciless kingpin Ma-Ma (Lena Headey).

Dredd does not hold back. Urban’s take on the character is very gritty, and he gets bonus points for never once removing his helmet. Unlike the 1995 iteration, this version of Dredd sticks closer to the source material, forgoing a lot of humorous qualities and delving into bloodthirsty action without a second thought. Dredd is fantastic to sink your teeth into with an equally scene-stealing villain in Headey, who stands as a worthy adversary to Urban’s protagonist.

Dr. Leonard ‘Bones’ McCoy — ‘Star Trek’ Franchise

In this 2009 prequel reboot, a young James T. Kirk (Chris Pine) climbs aboard the USS Enterprise to fulfill his late father’s legacy before he and Spock (Zachary Quinto) face a Romulan foe who threatens to destroy the United Federation of Planets. Along his travels, Kirk meets familiar characters from across the franchise, including Urban's rendition of Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy.

Star Trekis a great place to start the franchise for any newcomers who may not have followed the original movies and shows; not only does it incorporate a fresh spin on these beloved characters, it invites and welcomes back long-term fans of the Star Trek phenomenon. As he often does, Urban brings more than enough to the table and offers a lot of light-hearted comedy as his bromance with Pine’s Kirk blossoms into fruition.

Éomer — ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Franchise

Throughout his three-decade career, Urban has integrated himself into some of cinema’s biggest franchises, and it all begins with The Lord of the Rings. His first appearance in the fantasy film series is the 2002 sequel The Two Towers, and he returns to conclude the trilogy with The Return of the King as Éomer, a leader of the Riders of Rohan and brother to Miranda Otto's Éowyn.

These are arguably the films that put Urban on the map and sent him hurtling into position as a formidable leading man and an action star. The Lord of the Rings saga is visually spectacular and pleasing to watch, particularly the battle sequences in which Urban plays a vital role in their execution. Peter Jackson's direction is a visionary dream, complemented by a stellar team of actors who elevate the material to a whole new height and solidify the standard of films to come.

Vincent – ‘The Loft’

When a group of close friends agrees to share a loft to carry out adulterous affairs, their fantasy of chasing the singleton life is shattered after a woman is found murdered in the bed and dark secrets are exposed. The Loft is a nail-biting thriller that switches course with every passing second; it takes a classic murder mystery into a sensually erotic drama. Urban takes the lead as ringleader and master manipulator Vincent.

The Loft may not have been a hit with the critics, but it is a tasteful and genuinely enjoyable remake of the Belgian film of the same name. The thriller has a very basic concept that doesn't break the audience's suspension of disbelief and is quick to flip the lives of these five men upside down. Urban’s Vincent is diabolical; while charismatic, you cannot help but despise Vincent as he tempts and torments his friends and proves there is nothing he won’t do to save his skin.

Siberius Vaako — ‘The Chronicles of Riddick’

The middle chapter of The Chronicles of Riddick picks up straight after Pitch Black with Riddick (Vin Diesel) on the run and finds himself facing off with the Necromongers, an army that seeks out universal destruction. Amongst the Necromongers is Vaako (Urban), a loyal commander on the hunt for Riddick.

This is a sequel that nearly severs itself from the aesthetic of the first film completely, but not necessarily in a bad way. It has action, drama, and Urban rocks that slicked-back hair like no one else could. The plot itself may be bland; however, it is an enjoyable sci-fi flick.

William Cooper — ‘Red’

Hollywood action legend Bruce Willis stars as former CIA operative Frank Moses. The latter must reassemble his old team when Urban’s black ops agent is assigned to hunt down and eliminate him. Red is an action-comedy caper unlike any other as it brings together Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and John Malkovich in a highly effective and highly amusing adventure.

This film is made for light-hearted viewing; it’s everything you could ever want from this band of cinema veterans. Red did receive a somewhat mixed response from critics. Still, it has been a hit with moviegoers for its humor, cleverly balanced action, and Malkovich’s paranoid Marvin, who believes the world is out to get him and is surrounded by conspiracy theories. Urban establishes himself exceptionally well alongside cinema's elite. Besides, who doesn’t want to see Helen Mirren annihilate baddies with a machine gun?

Kirill — ‘The Bourne Supremacy’

Urban makes for one menacing villain, and we see this change in him clear as day with The Bourne Supremacy. The sequel has Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) trying to uncover secrets of his past while being targeted by his former employer, and Urban’s Kirill is closing in fast.

There’s always a question of whether a sequel can hold a candle to its predecessor, and in this case, the answer is most definitely a positive. The Bourne Supremacy is potentially the strongest film of the franchise; it continues to pace itself with exhilarating action but revitalizes the storyline to avoid falling down the path of predictability. It succeeds by a considerable margin.

