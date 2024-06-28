The Big Picture Frenchie's bisexuality is explored in The Boys Season 3, surprising some fans.

Tomer Capone drew inspiration from rock stars like David Bowie for Frenchie's sexuality and identity.

The writers continue to reveal layers of Frenchie's character, making him a tortured soul in The Boys' world.

This season, it’s all about character development in Prime Video’s viewership-smashing hit series, The Boys. Audiences have watched Antony Starr’s Homelander grow into somehow more of a monster than before, while life came crashing down for Jack Quaid’s Hughie as he sat by the hospital bedside of his dying father (Simon Pegg). But from the jump, there was a new storyline brewing that many fans didn’t see coming when Frenchie (Tomer Capone) struck up a relationship with Annie’s (Erin Moriarty) co-worker at the Starlight House, Colin (Eliot Knight). Those who missed the pivotal moment in Season 3 when Frenchie and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) decided they were more like family than lovers may have been confused when sparks began to fly between Frenchie and Colin. But the beautiful thing about Frenchie’s outing as bisexual was that it didn’t call for a storyline or even a sentence as it was just there like any other romance would be.

Speaking with Variety about his experience playing the genius druggy scientist and all-around badass, Capone explained where he got his vision for Frenchie and how some of the world’s greatest rock stars fed into his character’s sexuality and identity.

“When I started with Frenchie, in terms of me assembling character and kind of puzzling who this guy is, I had a lot of inspiration for some reason from artists like Serge Gainsbourg, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Mick Jagger. If you think about it, all those people have a sexuality that is not black or white, it’s somewhere in between. They’re so beautiful for being what they are. On the funny side, I manifested it. I tell you why, because in the second season they brought this T-shirt to the trailer and it had this crazy bone bunny, a skeleton of a bunny, on it. I had this idea out of nowhere, taking a pair of scissors and just cutting it to a crop top. I ended up on set with the crop top and I remember Eric Kripke was on set and he asked me, ‘Tommy, you know, it’s a crop top? We can see your belly button?’ I said, ‘Frenchie loves it.’ And he said, ‘All right, all right.’ Maybe that manifested the whole arc with Colin.”

Tomer Capone Loves This New Piece Of Frenchie

Close

Even after following the show for four seasons, there are still plenty of little things for audiences to learn about their favorite characters. Giving a nod of gratitude to the creative minds behind Frenchie and their decision to peel another layer back to reveal who he is at his core, Capone added,

“At the end of the day, it’s deeper than that. It’s the writers and the story trying to give you another angle and another peep hole to see this character, where he came from, what his demons are made of. Obviously, Frenchie is a tortured soul that walks in the crazy world of The Boys that is controlled by the Seven. And to the equivalent to our world with media and politics, he’s an outsider. So it’s just another beautiful color to explore in Frenchie’s painting. I loved it.”

The first five episodes of The Boys Season 4 are now streaming on Prime Video.

Watch On Prime Video