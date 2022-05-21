As the third season of The Boys approaches, Prime Video is cranking up promotion for the upcoming season which is set to debut on the streaming service on June 3. Keeping in line with the meta-theme that often appears in promotional materials for The Boys, Prime Video has released a trailer for an in-universe Dawn of the Seven, which references events from the show’s second season.

For context, at the end of the previous season, Stormfront’s Nazi past was leaked to the press and revealed to the public. And in the recently released trailer for the upcoming season, Homelander is seen doing press rounds and addressing his relationship with Stormfront as “just a man who fell in love with the wrong woman”. These details are important when viewing the recently released meta-trailer which sees the universe’s core heroes, The Seven, seemingly going up against Stormfront.

Riffing off Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the Dawn Of The Seven trailer opens up to a destroyed New York and Homelander’s voice-over announcing, “We are your heroes. We are here to serve and protect you.” The one-minute clip then brings five of the seven titular heroes into view as Greg Grunberg, in a cameo role, announces they need to ‘restore the grid’ by getting a MacGuffin flash drive to the Vought tower. The trailer ends with the heroes going up against Stormfront as Homelander announces that he is breaking up with his Nazi girlfriend. The in-universe film which is brought to fans from Vought Studios and is part of the Vought Cinematic Universe (VCU), promises a summer release date.

Notably missing from the trailer is a member of the seven, The Deep, which is understandable as he was expelled from the team for most of the second season when Dawn of the Seven was shot. The Dawn of the Seven trailer is also for the ‘Bourke Cut’, referencing the real-world call for the Snyder Cut of 2017’s Justice League which was eventually released in 2021. The ‘Bourke’ referenced in the trailer is Adam Bourke, played by P. J. Byrne, the film director introduced in The Boys’ second season responsible for helming Dawn of the Seven.

Members of the Seven featured in the trailer include Homelander (Antony Starr), A-Train (Jessie Usher), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), and the silent Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Stormfront, whose face is not shown is played by Aya Cash, while The Deep is played by Chace Crawford.

The trailer was also released alongside a promotional website for the film, dawnoftheseven.com, which includes fictional reviews. The satirical promotion for the Dawn Of the Seven has, in turn, contributed to a very clever promotion for the third season of The Boys, which will premiere on Prime Video On June 3.

