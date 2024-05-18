The Big Picture Becca's enhanced storyline in The Boys series rejects the nihilism of the comics, creating a more hopeful and engaging narrative.

Her son Ryan becomes a key figure in the battle against Homelander, providing motivation and a potential solution to defeat him.

The show's departure from the original comics allows for deeper character development and the exploration of optimistic themes.

Given its unapologetically dark and vulgar nature, The Boys has often been accused of being deeply nihilistic, but several examples exist to suggest otherwise. Perhaps no greater example can be found than the changes made to Becca (Shantel VanSanten) from the comics, where she is reduced to a casualty in her husband’s backstory. Not only is she a character unto herself, but one whose presence and actions heavily affect those around her. The existence of her son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) is another welcome departure from the comics, providing a unique motivation for Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) after her accidental death and acting as a contingency plan to destroy Homelander (Antony Starr) when he inevitably goes rogue. Both characters serve to reject the nihilistic tone of the comics in favor of a more hopeful one, even if it remains hidden beneath numerous layers of depravity. Through them, the show goes out of its way to separate itself from the views of the original creator, ironically making it more optimistic and enjoyable.

Rather Than an Afterthought, Becca Butcher Is a Full Character

Although The Boys diverges from its source material, none have been quite as surprising as the reveal at the very end of the first season. Like the comics, the show explains how Homelander kidnapped and raped Becca, leaving her pregnant before supposedly dying in childbirth from her superpowered child. Already, however, the show has its differences, as Butcher was not there to witness the event and even Homelander does not know about her apparent survival until interrogating the doctor who helped her. In the original story, Butcher not only witnesses the death of Becca in person, but murders the infant child and swears revenge against superheroes. For the comics, the story ends there, but the show later subverts this idea by revealing Becca is alive in seclusion. To make the reveal even more surprising in a series full of twists, her child Ryan did not die shortly after birth, and has instead been raised in secret, leaving both as corporate hostages of Vought.

While the show does follow the same arc by having Ryan accidentally kill his mother while attempting to save her from Stormfront (Aya Cash) at the end of the second season, the context of the scene and its aftermath makes all the difference. By giving Becca a whole season to explore her story in greater detail, the show makes an actual character out of someone created and discarded by the source material with shocking cruelty, something the creator of the comics has deeply regretted. Throughout the season, she constantly calls out Butcher for his behavior and only upon her death does he finally understand its significance. After she dies in his arms, Butcher is ready to attack Ryan in a repeat in the comics, only for Homelander to arrive. Instead, he rejects this impulse upon realizing that doing so would make him just as bad as the people he has spent his life fighting against. Although it's a constant struggle for him, he remains determined to uphold her memory by refusing to kill Homelander when given the chance of doing so would cost him Ryan and his promise.

Through Ryan, Butcher Has the Key to Killing Homelander

The question of how exactly to defeat Homelander is one that has haunted Butcher and his team since the show first began. While still alive and likely to return, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) remains in hibernation and temporary Compound V has become too deadly to use on a wider scale. The newest strategy is the virus created in the labs of Godolkin University, but the sample remains in the hands of vice presidential candidate Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and its effectiveness has not yet been proven. The deadliest threat to Homelander, though, might be the one constantly at his side throughout.

The idea of Ryan facing off against his father has already been teased during his second season. Although Butcher was the first to wound Homelander with help from Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Soldier Boy, Ryan was actually the first to land a blow when he briefly shoved his father to the ground in protection of Becca. Not only is the physical power there, but the idea of Ryan being the only contingency against Homelander has already been raised by Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) during his tense negotiations with Butcher. While Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) played this role in the comics and was revealed in the finale as a secret clone responsible for his worst actions, his death in the show eliminates this possibility.

Given the heavy political themes in the show this season, it's not impossible to imagine the television series ending in the same way as the original story with an attack on the White House. Should such an event happen, whether in this season or the next, Ryan might be the only one to stop his father; he has the boy on his side for now but is not guaranteed to maintain his loyalty as superheroes become more bloodthirsty.

‘The Boys’ Improves on the Comics in Several Ways

From the initial sexual assault of Starlight (Erin Moriarty) to the ethical questions of fighting fire with fire by using temporary Compound V, there have been many occasions where the comics used shocking moments purely for their own sake, often with no moral or thematic purpose and resolution. While series creator Garth Ennis has a long history of resenting superheroes, calling them “moronic” and declaring he never understood their massive appeal, he sometimes tends to overcompensate and create an exceptionally bleak story that refuse to ask hard questions. Just as Soldier Boy has been a deconstruction of Captain America and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) receives his own redemption arc, the show has deepened several of its characters. Key events, like when Starlight ultimately rescues Hughie and his friends even after their betrayal or when Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) regains her faith in the idea of superheroes, display why we fell in love with the idea of superheroes in the first place.

Nowhere is this contrast with the comic series more apparent than with Ryan, whose good nature is likely surpassed only by Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Starlight. Even the demise of Becca, although tragic, was entirely accidental, and it provides Butcher with the exact motivation he needs to start changing. Just as the existence of Homelander is meant to disprove the notion that every superhero is a saint, the presence of his son proves that not every superhero is destined to be a monster. Every action creates an equal and opposite reaction and, while Ryan might be with his father for now, there will likely come a point where his own morals remain unable to tolerate the megalomania of Homelander and his new movement.

Clearly, The Boys is not for everyone, but the show's choices indicate it does not deserve its nihilistic reputation, one that ironically describes the comics quite well. Just as showrunner Eric Kripke turned the sacrifice of Maeve into a false death to avoid the trope of killing queer characters and give her a happy ending, the show has shown a willingness to ignore the comics and create optimistic themes when needed. Even when dealing with tragedy, like Butcher does after Becca is killed, the show never truly gives into outright despair. The character of Ryan is not only a welcome addition to the story, but allows the show to express its themes through him. When the twist of Neuman being a plant for Vought was first revealed, it was argued that the show needed a character who was good just for the sake of it. In truth, the show already has its true savior just waiting to make his proper entrance.

