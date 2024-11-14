For four — going on five — seasons, the Supes and civilians of The Boys universe have duked it out — one exploding whale after the other in the hit Prime Video series. Just before the penultimate season debuted on the streamer back in June, it was revealed that the upcoming fifth season would be the end of the road for Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Homelander (Antony Starr), and the rest of the morally questionable characters. For some, the news came as a gut punch, while others were happy that it would be bowing out peacefully, not pushing the storyline further and becoming the very thing that it has been dunking on after all these years.

And, although he will be sad to see it go, series creator, Eric Kripke, seems to align more with the latter camp, certain that he doesn’t want to push the show too far over the edge and disappoint the fandom in that way. Speaking with Collider’s Christina Radish during a For Your Consideration (FYC) interview about the show’s recent fourth season, Kripke shared his vision for what could happen in The Boys universe and the impression and legacy that he hopes the fifth season will leave behind.

Eric Kripke Already Has Irons in the Fire But Doesn’t Want To Burn the Fans

Along with the second season of its spin-off series, Gen V, The Boys also has another project in the works. Starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively, Vought Rising will serve as a prequel and shed light on the early days of Vought. Still, when it comes to further universe expansion, Kripke is hesitant to go fully in on anything, telling Radish:

“We’re gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we’ve been satirizing for five years. The thing about The Boys is that it’s punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I’m really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we’re passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can’t tell in The Boys and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we’re making and being able to defend why we’re making them. I worry about that every single day. I just want people to say, maybe it’s for them and maybe it isn’t for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality.”

As with all things in life, Kripke adds that juggling the possible other prequels, sequels, or spin-offs from The Boys will be about balance. “That’s what we’re trying to do. It’s a tricky balance, for sure," he explained, "because there’s no doubt that we’re a franchise now, but we’re trying to do it with as much integrity as Hollywood could muster, which isn’t much, but it’s a little.”

