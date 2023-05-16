If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like for Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban) to sit down and engage in a pleasant conversation, you’re about to find out - kind of. A recently released clip from Prime Video’s The Boys sees the two stars sharing their thoughts on not only the hit series but also how they found themselves breaking into the entertainment industry.

As suave and debonair as ever, the New Zealand natives take a break from their well-deserved rest and relaxation following filming on the show’s upcoming fourth season and chat about the very different road each man traveled to land in their respective roles. Audiences have come to know Starr’s Homelander as the worst Supe (and guy) around with Urban’s Butcher on a quest for revenge against the man who took so much away from him. The third season saw Butcher attempting some new tactics that have begun to put them on an even keel with the fourth season appearing to be a make-or-break time in his life.

Sharing what brought him into the business in the first place, Urban says that he grew up watching his mom work on film sets in New Zealand. Through taking this in and attending the live screenings of each flick Urban says that his “compulsion” for acting began at the young age of eight. Contrasting his co-star’s experience, Starr, who was recently spotted alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in The Covenant, says that not only did he never see himself becoming an actor but that he’s “still trying to figure out what I’m going to do when I grow up.” Luckily for us, Starr has found a niche with The Boys and loves playing Homelander, as his performance makes the show.

What’s Next for Homelander and Butcher?

As of right now, we know that filming for Season 4 of The Boys is a wrap. While no specific plot details have been released, the upcoming episodes will be packed with new Supes, familiar returning characters, newbies, and more showdowns between the titular team of misfits and the Seven. When we last left off with Homelander, he was rising to the top of the political arena while Butcher’s life was taking a downturn after uncovering a terminal cancer diagnosis due to his overuse of Compound V. Of course, the gang will all be back on the Eric Kripke-created series with Jack Quaid, Tomer Capone, Laz Alonso, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, and more set to reprise their roles.

No release date for The Boys Season 4 has been revealed, but check out Starr and Urban’s heart-to-heart below.