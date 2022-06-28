Step into the house of raunch via a Twitter post courtesy of The Boys. Let stars Erin Moriarty and Laz Alonso take you through the place where one of the most highly anticipated - if not THE most highly anticipated - episodes of the series happened - “Herogasm.” Dropping onto Prime Video last Friday, the latest installment in the third season of the satirical comic book-to-screen series kept audiences on their toes, with their jaws dropped to the floor. “Herogasm” centers its story on the Supes’ titular top secret weekend getaway filled with drug-fueled orgies and debauchery. On the good guy side of things, the Boys hope to crash the festivities to hilarious outcomes.

Entering through the front door of the unassuming suburban house, we feel pretty safe and at ease with the banter happening between Moriarty and Alonso. The room is claustrophobically filled with sex toys and props used throughout the episode, including a rotating bed, cage, and a sex swing that Moriarty sarcastically (maybe?) says she’s going to buy for her own home. As the duo reveals the inner workings of the hysterically sensual episode, jokes fly and personal boundaries are put to the test. If you’re worried about their safety, don’t be alarmed. As the Twitter caption states, both Moriarty and Alonso were slathered in “industrial strength hand sanitizer” following the filming of their excursion.

The Boys Season 3 has been keeping up the pace since it dropped on the streamer at the beginning of the month. It’s hard to find a show that can continue to deliver on the hype that it's created, but the third installment proves that the epic, explosive, and now sensual battle between the Boys and the Supes will continue to rage on. Season 3 has introduced us to some new characters including Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden, Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva), Blue Hawk (Nick Weschler), and Gunpowder (Sean Patrick Flannery). Along with the newbies, fans have settled back into the comic book based world which continues to star the likes of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Jessie Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Aya Cash, and, of course, Moriarty and Alonso.

With surprises lurking around every corner, we can’t wait to see what the rest of The Boys Season 3 has in store for us. There are plenty of plot lines already off to the races and more where that came from waiting in the wings. Check out the entire tour of the house of carnal desires in the clip below.