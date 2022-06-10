In this week's newest episode from the hit Amazon Prime Video series, The Boys, fans were given a view into the past through an '80s-inspired video featuring Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) giving his own take on the classic rap/pop fusion song "Rapture", originally recorded by punk band Blondie.

The video starts out in with an intro from Solid Gold, the music television series that aired from 1980 to 1988. The opening introduces Marilyn McCoo, Kim Karnes, The Oak Ridge Boys, Waylane Flowers and Madame, along with the Solid Gold dancers. The use of a real show with actual '80s celebrities not only provides fans the chance to experience some nostalgia, but also helps sell the believability of the guest appearance of Solider Boy, introduced in the newest season of The Boys.

The video, shown convincingly in VHS quality, shows Solider Boy, in costume, rapping poorly on stage to his own rendition of "Rapture", often gazing into the camera showing off his own little dance. Behind him are some background dancers supporting his performance. The video ends with the dancers surrounding him as he charmingly smiles to the camera. The video gained the attention of Debbie Harry, the original singer, who responded to the tweet with, "Speechless!" She also quote-tweeted the video with an appropriately stunned, "Holy sh*t!! Epic."

Image via Amazon Studios

The Boys is known for its subversion of the superhero genre with its characters often being parodies of popular heroes from Marvel and DC. While Soldier Boy seems to take a lot of inspiration from Marvel's Captain America, a lot is still to be unpacked with him as future episodes come in. The popularity of the show doesn't seem to slow down either as it was recently renewed for its fourth season.

Based on the comic series of the same name, The Boys is developed by Eric Kripke and stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, and Laz Alonso.

The Boys Season 3 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes every Fridays. Check out the video below: