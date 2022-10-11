A fallen hero is finally receiving his fair due. In a PSA released by The Boys’ social media accounts, The Seven’s own Deep (Chace Crawford) takes a moment to reflect on an old friend while announcing a new foundation. Aptly named The Timothy Foundation, the Supe reveals that Vought International has launched the initiative to save cephalopods like its namesake. As Deep talks about his close friend and his departure from the world earlier this year, we can almost see a tear run down his cheek.

Of course, fans of the Prime Video series who tuned in for the show’s third season will know the … troubling fate that Timothy met at the hands (and stomach) of his own best friend. The Boys is known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to shocking its audiences and Timothy’s death was definitely up there with the Termite scene.

The latest installment of the Eric Kripke-created production saw more action than ever with the arrival of one ticked-off Solder Boy (Jensen Ackles) years after he was presumed to be dead. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) left her coveted spot on The Seven to go head-to-head with Vought. An Easter Egg can be seen in the Timothy Foundation clip as one of the members in the statue of The Seven is missing its head - that would be Starlight’s. When all was said and done, the celebrated group was down three members, leaving a slew of spots open to be filled next season.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Boys' Erin Moriarty and Creator Eric Kripke Speak Out Against Misogyny Directed at Starlight

Speaking of next season, filming is already underway in Toronto where the cast and crew have been for over a month. While we aren’t completely sure of what storylines we can expect this time around, we know that politics will play a big part as well as Homelander’s (Antony Starr) relationship with his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). After shooting themselves up with Compound V more times than we can count, the fates of Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) are also bound to receive their own arcs. With the Boys almost torn apart by Butcher’s bad decision-making, the fall-out and hopeful patch-up will probably also be seen between the once leader and Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Frenchie (Tomer Capone).

At the moment, no release window for The Boys Season 4 has been announced. Find out how you can help keep Timothy’s memory alive and save other octopuses in the informative clip below.