Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of The Boys

Since the show first premiered, The Boys has been the perfect antidote for anyone who feels like there is an oversaturation of superhero content. The series’ remedy for super-malaise comes from the show’s outlandish and irreverent lampooning of today’s super-obsessed pop culture. The Boys most obviously subverts superhero conventions by making the majority of its superpowered characters decidedly non-heroic. No character is more exemplary than the manipulative, sociopathic Superman send-up that leads the show’s super-squad, Homelander (Antony Starr). Homelander acts as the nemesis to the show’s non-powered protagonist, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban). Though the two spend the first two seasons being ideologically juxtaposed as many hero-villain pairs do (Butcher wants to rid the world of supes and Homelander sees himself as a God among mortals), the third season propels the show’s subversiveness in new directions by adding a new twist in their dynamic by setting up Butcher as the uncanny double of Homelander.

The uncanny double is a long-enduring figure throughout the history of superhero content. In almost every example, the double is one of the protagonist’s primary villains. This character is the inversion of the superhero protagonist, who possesses similar powers but with sinister motivations. Contemporary screen superheroes are especially notorious for invoking this archetype, especially in origin story outings. Villains from Iron Man’s Iron Monger (Jeff Bridges) to Ant-Man’s Yellow Jacket (Corey Stoll) to Man of Steel’s General Zod (Michael Shannon) represent the evil inverse of their leading heroes. The heroes inevitably conquering their doubles represents their conquering of their darker side, which solidifies them as morally just, and thus, truly heroic.

The Boys enriches its subversive edge by upending this recurring figure. In the first four episodes of the show’s third season, Butcher begins to take on the qualities that one would expect to find in an uncanny villain. He begins taking Temp V, a drug that can bestow superpowers on a conventional human for approximately twenty-four hours. Significantly, as learned in the fourth episode when Hughie (Jack Quaid) takes the drug, the powers a human gains from the temporary super-powering are unique to each person. Butcher’s powers, though, are rather identical to those used by Homelander. He gains the ability to shoot laser beams out of his eyes and becomes super strong. He plans to use these powers to take down the supes of the world, targeting Homelander above all others. His powers thus mirror his villain’s and his motivations serve the opposite objective.

Unlike the long history of uncanny villains whose powers emulate the protagonist they are trying to vanquish, Butcher finds himself emulating the powers of his sworn nemesis. Rather than shying away from these powers, Butcher embraces them, shooting up Temp V when he is likely to come face to face with supes. His choice is especially demonstrative of his character’s development since he spends almost every episode prior to the third season reiterating his belief that all superpowered people should be executed. His choice to embrace these temporary powers then shows that he is even willing to become what he hates in order to fulfill his mission. He thus fully embraces his darker side, rather than making any effort to conquer it.

This is punctuated in the third episode, “Barbary Coast,” where Butcher rejects his developing nurturing side. Still coping with the side effects of Temp V, Butcher callously blames Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), the son of his late wife, for his mother’s death. He therefore destroys the budding relationship he has built with Ryan, and, in essence, chooses the Temp V over his growing humanity. By showing Butcher embrace, rather than defeat, his darkness, he becomes the embodiment of the uncanny double, inverting the typical superhero formula.

This inversion is particularly significant because it strengthens the subversiveness of the series as a whole. The show is famous for its darkly comic parodies of the world’s most famous super characters and the sheer amount of exploding bodies their abilities cause. Yet, much of the narrative trajectory through the first two seasons follows similar beats to other superhero content. Season 1 focuses on the formation of the titular group of anti-heroes that seek to take down the secretly vile supes. Season 2 predominately centers on the rise of the villainous Stormfront (Aya Cash) and The Boys’ attempts to defeat her. The first season thus follows the beats of the classic super team origin story and the second sees the rise of a new big bad. Season 3's inversion of the uncanny double, though, offers new deconstructive potential by more actively subverting the conventions of the genre at a deeper level. Now, this is not to say that the first seasons of the show do not do an excellent job of skewering superhero media, but the third season bolsters the show’s subversiveness, taking its deconstruction in new directions not yet explored.

In a show that spends much of its runtime working through the complexities of what it means to be good, the inversion of the uncanny double further complicates the series’ rich thematic material. Sure, Butcher has never been seen as the shining beacon of goodness, but he is still figured as the leader of the show’s brand of heroism. By leaning into his darker impulses and inverting the uncanny double archetype, Butcher is seemingly being set up to have an ultimate face-off with Homelander. Though we can only speculate how the remaining half of the season unfolds, setting up Butcher as Homelander’s uncanny double signals the show will only continue to deconstruct the world’s mightiest genre of entertainment.