During the season hiatus, The Boys has been doing a fun marketing strategy where they create shorts and vignettes that parody the entertainment industry of the real world, placing them into the superhero worshipping and superhero-filled world of The Boys. Now with the Emmy's right around the corner, The Boys' fictitious equivalent of Disney+ and other streaming services is feeling left out.

Vought is the company that manages the superheroes in The Boys. Think of them as talent managers for actors but those actors are also Superman, Aquaman, etc. With these popular heroes at their disposal, they use them to create movies similar to the MCU we have today as well as documentaries and drama series following these world famous heroes. These can be streamed (not really) on their platform, Vought+. Unfortunately, none of the series on the fictional platform got an Emmy nomination (personally, I think they were robbed), but don't worry as the always upstanding and morally righteous Vought International wasn't about to sit on the sidelines as they announced on Twitter that a number of their original series won a Supie Award.

These posts include a description of the (fictional) series as well as a poster, including a "profoundly moving and surprisingly steamy" documentary about The Deep's relationship with a certain octopus called "Her Deepness," a 48-hour mini-series about the completely real and not fabricated life of Homelander called "Homelander: Brightest Night," a weight loss reality show hosted by A-Train called "Run Yourself Thin," a murder mystery starring Maeve called "Maeve of Easttown" (a show that multi-Emmy nominated series Mare of Easttown shamelessly ripped off and they know it), and a rom-com call "Love, Sausage" starring the hero of the same name.

The Boys has received a number of accolades and nominations over the course of its two season run. It was nominated for the Emmy for "Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series" in 2020. In 2021, the show one the Critics' Choice Super Awards for "Best Superhero Series" while Aaron Starr, who plays the show's main villain Homelander, won "Best Villain in a Series" and "Best Actor in a Superhero Series." Aya Cash, who debuted in the second season as the villainous Stormfront, won "Best Actress in a Superhero Series." The show is currently nominated for the Emmys for "Outstanding Drama Series" and "Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series" for Rebecca Sonnenshine on the episode "What I Know."

The Boys has recently finished shooting their third season, though there is no release date for the return of the titular group. The 2021 Emmys will be held on September 19 at 8:00 PM EST. See the full thread of Vought+ originals down below.

