Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for the three-episode premiere of 'The Boys'.

The fourth season of The Boys is finally here, and while the fight against Homelander (Antony Starr) is violently entertaining to watch, one of the best aspects of the series' criticisms against pop culture needs to be brought into the spotlight. Since the first season of the show hit the Prime Video catalog, the adaptation has established Vought as a company that's present in every aspect of daily life. The Seven can be seen in food packaging, in government-sponsored propaganda, and even in advertising related to health and safety. People who live in the world of The Boys can't go a day without being reminded of The Seven and why they supposedly matter.

Even if someone wanted to isolate themselves from the hero culture in-universe, the conglomerate's ideas are always present. Let's dive deep into how Vought's scariest aspect isn't the powerful heroes it produces, but their constant presence in every aspect of existence. After all, Homelander wasn't the first figure they used to gain the public's favor, and depending on how the Prime Video series comes to an end in the near future, he might not be the last.

Vought Dominates Entertainment in the World of 'The Boys'

The journey of The Boys began after the release of Avengers: Endgame, back when the entire planet couldn't get tired of superhero stories. While the Prime Video series technically is a story featuring superheroes, the adaptation always made an effort to stand out by presenting their version of the Avengers as cynical and selfish. But even if Homelander and the rest of The Seven couldn't care less about the people they're supposed to be saving, the entertainment landscape around them looks remarkably similar to the one Disney created with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Boys quickly established that, besides controlling the narrative around The Seven by manipulating news outlets, Vought produced their own collection of films and television series based around the adventures the team had across the world. The company even produced their own version of Disney+, where streaming shows based around heroes such as A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and The Deep (Chace Crawford) could be seen by their millions of fans in stories that could sell them as respectable citizens. And what they create goes beyond film and television.

The latest season of The Boys introduced Vought On Ice during one of its first episodes, with the show featuring professional skaters who dress up as The Seven in order to sell yet another constructed narrative. As the characters shine with melodies rooted in conservative propaganda, it's easy to realize how meticulous Vought's control of information is, leading Homelander's followers to be radicalized almost immediately.

Homelander's Radical Politics Make Him More Dangerous Than Ever

As if Homelander needed something else to be the most dangerous man in the world, the fact that he's decided to affiliate himself with a conservative narrative in order to gain power is yet another reminder of how catastrophic Vought's influence on the world is. Antony Starr's character used to be hateful because of his lack of self-esteem. But his newfound freedom in recent seasons of The Boys have turned him into a violent maniac who actively orders his followers to inflict damage on anyone who doesn't agree with them.

And while civilians have always needed to be careful around The Seven, Homelander used to be kept in check by Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito). But ever since Homelander gained a new position of power within Vought, the villain can kill people in a public space, in the middle of the day. There appears to be no consequences for what the antagonist can do, and if his freedom continues to grow, it will only be harder for Hughie and the crew to stop him and the megacorporation once and for all.

That influence is only possible thanks to a carefully constructed media campaign organized by Vought themselves. The Boys has made an effort to establish that Homelander can't actually get very far by himself. Ever since the company created him, the villain has always had someone over his shoulder telling him what to do and how to behave, giving him a severe identity crisis. The point the television series is trying to make is that, even if Homelander had never been created, Vought would've just given the responsibilities to somebody else, as long as their dominance over the media environment was allowed to continue.

The Seven Aren’t As Powerful as They Appear on ‘The Boys’

What started out as a simple parody of comic book culture turned into a reflection of how capitalism operates. It wasn't only about the films and television series anymore, with The Seven present in health campaigns, public events, and every aspect of life that could include Vought's image. The influence that could have on younger people can't be overestimated in The Boys. It's one thing to buy a lunch box because a child loves A-Train, but when the speedster tells you who to vote for or which vitamins to take every day, a larger problem has creeped in.

The idea that Vought could replace the roster of The Seven at any given point is also terrifying to contemplate, because the heroes have never been in control here. Their plan to change the public's perception of their product constantly is what has allowed Vought to dominate for so long. Even back when Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) was their blockbuster attraction, the company knew that their public figure didn't matter as much as their control of the media. In the end, Butcher and Hughie won't win until everyone understands the damage Vought has done to society.

The fourth season of The Boys is changing directions, as the Prime Video adaptation races towards its final season. The characters are more than well established, and it's only a matter of time before they are headed to the battle that will define the future of the planet. But even if Homelander is somehow defeated, the heroes of this story still have to think about how to make public support for Vought disappear. Because even if Butcher succeeds, what ensures The Boys that Vought won't simply bring in somebody else to get the job done?

