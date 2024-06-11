This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Vought On Ice promo featuring The Boys characters brings holiday joy with a darkly comedic twist.

Season 4 episodes release this Thursday, June 13, with anticipation building for the final season.

Speculations on Season 5 include crossovers from spinoff Gen V and possible appearances from new characters.

The Seven are skating into Christmas in a new promo for the upcoming season of Prime Video’s The Boys. Taking to the ice to tell the nativity story, characters like Homelander and Queen Maeve glide across the rink in Vought On Ice - an obvious rib jab at the uber-popular ticket seller Disney On Ice. We don’t quite know where the Supes and Jitter Bean coffee fit in with the holiday, but we can’t wait to find out! The newest stroke of genius from the show’s marketing team features appearances from A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Homelander’s (Antony Starr) son and up-and-coming Supe, Ryan (Cameron Crovetti).

Luckily, audiences won’t need to wait much longer to see what all the hype is about surrounding Vought On Ice, as the first three episodes of Season 4 will arrive on Prime Video this Thursday, June 13. While we’re going into the highly-anticipated return of the ongoing battle between the titular group of civilians and morally corrupt Supes with eager excitement, there’s also a sense of grief as series creator Eric Kripke announced today that the next season will be its last. This puts the stakes that much higher on the fresh batch of episodes as the end of this season will foreshadow the fate of the characters we’ve come to know and love over the last four seasons. But most of all, we’ll miss the marketing team’s genius promos.

As is made obvious by the Vought On Ice clip, Ryan is fully in the palm of Homelander as we head into what’s sure to be a tumultuous season. With Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) on his last leg, after he was diagnosed with a terminal illness, he has a very short time to do right by the laser-vision youngster as well as the rest of his team. Meanwhile, Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) and Robert Singer (Jim Beaver) are continuing their campaign for the White House, which will undoubtedly get messier as the season goes on. Plus, there are plenty more stories to be told from the rest of the gang, as Tomer Capone, Laz Alonso, Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, and Karen Fukuhara reprise their roles from the last three seasons.

How Will Season 5 Pan Out?

For obvious reasons, no details surrounding the fifth season of The Boys have been revealed, but we can expect more of a crossover storyline from its spinoff series, Gen V, to come into play. We already know that the Supe-killing virus first introduced in Gen V will be part of The Boys Season 4, so it’s more than likely that there will be more nods where that came from. We’ll also be keeping an eye on social media for any sort of announcement from Kripke that Jared Padalecki will make his long-overdue appearance in the fifth and final season. Finally, in the X post that announced the end of the series, Kripke teased that he would “bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax.”

Head to Prime Video on Thursday to see the first three episodes of Season 4 of The Boys with new installments to follow weekly.

Stream Now On Prime Video