The Boys has slowly seen Supernatural alums joining its cast; Jensen Ackles appeared as Soldier Boy in Season 3, while Jeffery Dean Morgan showed up as CIA agent Joe Kessler in Season 4 (and provided one of the series' biggest twists in the process.) Even Jim Beaver has shown up as "Dakota" Bob Singer, whose presidential campaign formed the bulk of Season 4. But one cast member has yet to join the series, and that's Jared Padalecki.

Padalecki's appearance hasn't been because of a lack of interest but his busy TV schedule. He led Walker on the CW for four seasons, starring as the titular character and producing the series, which would be a heavy workload for any actor. Padalecki also starts a three-episode stint on Fire Country, which could potentially expand if fans react positively to his character, Camden. But The Boys is set to launch a spinoff that could be a perfect fit for Padalecki.

‘Vought Rising’ Could Be the Key to Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles Reuniting

Close

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Jensen Ackles revealed at this year's San Diego Comic-Con that a prequel series titled Vought Rising is in the works. Set in the 1950s, Vought Rising will explore the rise of Vought International, the mega-corporation that sells superheroes as its #1 project - and it will feature Ackles' Soldier boy in a leading role alongside superpowered Nazi Stormfront (Aya Cash). This setting not only builds upon the world of The Boys like Gen V did, but it also gives Padalecki a variety of options for characters to play. Since Soldier Boy previously was the face of Vought and led the superhero team Payback, perhaps Padalecki could play one of its members. Or he could even play a superhero that's only been mentioned on the show; after all, Soldier Boy's existence was previously hinted at in Season 2 of The Boys before he fully appeared in person.

There's also the fact that Padalecki could potentially play a high-ranking Vought executive. Vought Rising is set in a time long before Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), or Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) took the reins of Vought International; could Padalecki be playing Vought's first-ever CEO? It would be an unexpected twist, yet also provide a new dynamic for him and Ackles to work out. Fans are used to the duo's brotherly dynamic on Supernatural, so pitting them against each other is a way to finally reunite the two while bringing something new to the table.

Jared Padalecki Is Set To Appear in the Final Season of ‘The Boys’

Image via Prime Video

The Supernatural reunion fans have been waiting for might happen sooner rather than later, as Padalecki confirmed that he will have a role in the final season of The Boys. Padalecki told Variety that he wasn't sure of the details of his role but that he was looking forward to working with Kripke again:

"It’s not been written yet, but I think he was saying [the final season] doesn’t even film until 2025. So yeah, I’m going to go play in Kripke’s newest playground. I had a great time the first time around, so I’m sure I’ll have a great time here again. I love the show. I think it’s hilarious and exciting."

Kripke also revealed that he was looking forward to potentially reuniting Ackles and Padalecki, mainly for the shockwaves it would send through the internet. "The value of that is to break the internet. So we'll see whether it's right for the story,...But yes, it's occurred to me that putting those two in a scene together would destroy much of the world, and that's appealing," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Vought Rising is also still in the early stages, though Cash expressed her excitement over the scripts she's seen so far. With The Boys drawing to a close and Vought Rising on the horizon, the time is finally right for Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles to reunite on screen - completing the "game of Supernatural Pokemon" that Kripke has been building up to. One thing's for sure: their first scene together will definitely break the internet or lead people to revisit Supernatural. Or both.

Seasons 1-4 of The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video