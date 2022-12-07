‘Tis the season for yearly recaps and if you thought that Spotify was the place to reminisce on the hits of the past year, it’s time to tune into Voughtify. That’s right, the marketing team who brought you favorites like the Timothy the octopus tribute have struck gold again with their latest spoof - an end-of-the-year recap hosted by none other than The Boys’ A-Train (Jessie T. Usher).

During the top five countdown, the speedy Supe takes us through the favorite jams of the year with songs featured in the latest season of Prime Video’s hit series. At number five is “Rock My Kiss” by the in-universe band Super-Sweet. Those who tuned in for Season 3 will remember the band’s grown-up lead singer, Supersonic (Miles Gaston Villanueva) as a friend of Annie/Starlight’s (Erin Moriarty) and the winner of American Hero, a competition series that chose the next member of the Seven. Though his time serving on the Seven was short, we’ll always have a song in our hearts for Supersonic and Super-Sweet.

Next up is Soldier Boy’s (Jensen Ackles) “catchy as f***” song, “Rapture.” An absolute jam and a rip-off of Blondie’s hit of the same name, Soldier Boy’s version appeared on the series as a jab at the classic 1980s variety show, Solid Gold. Flanked by glitzy backup dancers and shimmering disco balls, Soldier Boy impeccably delivers the rap, landing the song in the number four position of this year’s Voughtify Recapped.

Image via Prime Video

In the coveted top three spots are a trio of A-Train originals, with “Hide Your Girlfriend” at number three, “Run Through Your Heart” at number two, and “Faster” clocking in at the number one position. Before thanking audiences for tuning in to the countdown, A-Train mentions another hot contender, Crimson Countess’ (Laurie Holden) “Chimps Don’t Cry,” a delightful and informative tune sharing the love for primates everywhere.

After a riveting Season 3 that was somehow more unbelievable than the last, The Boys is currently filming for its fourth season. Cameras have been rolling since late August, and names have been added to the call sheet with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Rosemarie Dewitt, Rob Benedict, Elliot Knight, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry joining the production as well as Simon Pegg returning to reprise his role as Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) father, Hugh Campbell Sr.

Along with another installment in the gore-filled superhero satire series, a spinoff titled Gen V has just dropped its first trailer. The new show, which plans to drop in 2023, will follow the lives of a young generation of Supes in training at Godolkin University - a place where youths with special powers go to fine-tune their abilities.

You can check out this year’s Voughtify Recapped below and keep scrolling for a Collider interview with Seth Rogan during which he dishes about The Boys Season 4 and Diabolical Season 2.