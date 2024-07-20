It’s no secret that audiences have grown a little bit sick of superhero movies, as the recent efforts from Marvel Studios and DC Films have resulted in a significant decline in quality. That being said, The Boys has proved to be the novel reinvention of the comic book genre that made it feel fresh once more. By poking fun at the way that superheroes serve as the spokespeople of their corporate sponsors, The Boys have been able to produce thoughtful commentary on the state of both media and politics.

Although it's somewhat surprising that an Amazon Studios show based on a cult comic book series has become one of the greatest drama shows on television, The Boys has succeeded by creating three-dimensional “supe” characters, each of whom have a weakness that makes them feel more realistic. Here is every “supe” character on The Boys’ Kryptonite, ranked.

10 Homelander Needs Love and Attention

Played by Antony Starr

Homelander (Antony Starr) is perhaps the greatest television villain since Game of Thrones’ Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), as he is a violent sociopath who is unafraid to commit shocking acts of violence in public. While his reign of terror would be unstoppable if he fully leaned into his villainous persona, it is revealed that Homelander is burdened by a desire to be loved and appreciated by an audience of fans.

This need of adoration ensures that Homelander always want to be praised as a hero, even though that couldn’t be further from the truth. Starr’s enthusiasm about the future of the show is understandable, as The Boys has managed to make Homelander a far more compelling character in later seasons than it seems at the beginning. Homelander may be a monster, but at the end of the day, he is just a lonely child who never felt accepted.

9 Starlight Is Burdened by Empathy

Played by Erin Moriarty

Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is one of the most unique characters on The Boys because she ends up discovering the truth about Vought and its sinister politics at the same time that the viewers do. Although initially Starlight believes that she can do some good by taking part in “The Seven,” she quickly realizes it's nothing but a gang of thugs that prey upon the weak.

Starlight is ultimately a heroic character, which prevents her from ever unleashing the full extent of her powers. While Starlight is willing to lash out to defend her boyfriend, Hughie (Jack Quaid), she isn’t willing to join the genocidal campaign that William Butcher (Karl Urban) wants to initiate. This resulted in a shocking twist in the fourth season, in which Starlight is kidnapped and replaced by shapeshifter without her allies in “The Boys” figuring out the difference.

8 Queen Maeve Is Terrified of Her Identity

Played by Dominique McElligott

The Boys is certainly one of the most entertaining shows on television right now, but it is also loaded with commentary about representation and discrimination. Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) is considered to essentially be the “Wonder Woman” to Homelander’s “Superman,” serving as his most trusted ally in the crimes that Vought commits. However, Maeve’s fear about being outed in public as a lesbian prevents her from informing the public about the monster that Homelander really is.

The Boys was able to serve as a powerful work of LGBT representation by showing Maeve overcoming her fears, and joining Hughie and Butcher in the fight against Vought, becoming a hero for real. Unfortunately, Maeve’s identity is taken advantage of when Vought attempts to celebrate her “coming out” in order to prove that the company is far more open-minded than they actually are.

7 Soldier Boy Is Vulnerable to Radiation

Played by Jensen Ackles

Jensen Ackles of Supernatural fame joined the third season of The Boys as Soldier Boy, a powerful superhero who was created during the earliest stages of Vought’s experiences. With his powerful fighting abilities and incredible durability, Soldier Boy is one of the rare supes that can actually go toe-to-toe with Homelander in a fight. However, Soldier Boy’s vulnerability to radiation is what ultimately causes him to lose in one of The Boys’ most shocking moments.

Soldier Boy’s weakness doesn’t affect him as much because he is easily one of the most cruel characters on the show. While even Homelander seems to have people that he cares about protecting, Soldier Boy abuses many of his allies, and seems to have no loyalty to anyone other than Vought. Homelander has to reach into a darker side of his soul in order to withstand his brutal battle with Soldier Boy.

6 The Deep Is Unable To Resist His Urges

Played by Chace Crawford

The Deep (Chace Crawford) is one of the most hilariously inept characters on The Boys, as he has been a public laughingstock since the first season began. After it is revealed that The Deep tried to sexually abuse Starlight, he is forced to take a backseat from “The Seven” and engage in therapy. Even after being welcomed back into the group after emerging from a religious cult, The Deep is still preyed upon by Homelander because of his sexual relationship with his octopus lover (voiced by Tilda Swinton in an amusing cameo).

The Deep is far too incompetent to ever truly be intimidating, and has proven time and time again that he has no backbone. The Deep may be willing to commit horrible acts of violence in an attempt to gain Homelander’s favor, but it's clear that he will never see him as an equal.

5 A-Train Takes Performance Enhancing Drugs

Played by Jessie T. Usher

A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) has had one of the most surprising character arcs out of any supe on The Boys. Although audiences detested him in the beginning because he killed Hughie’s girlfriend in the opening episode, it’s revealed that A-Train takes performance enhancing drugs in order to keep up his speedster abilities. A-Train faced existential fears about being replaced as a member of “The Seven,” and must try to hide any weaknesses from Homelander and the other supes.

It’s also clear that A-Train has been racially discriminated against by Vought, who tried to make him star in generic movies with Will Ferrell that only appeal to white audiences. As radical as The Boys can get with its graphic moments of supernatural violence, the commentary on the way that black celebrities are treated by corporations couldn’t feel more close to reality.

4 Black Noir Is Hiding a Tragic Past

Played by Nathan Mitchell

Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) was one of the most enigmatic characters on The Boys before his tragic past was revealed at the end of the third season. Black Noir spent years being abused by Soldier Boy, leaving him with severe post traumatic stress disorder. Although he attempted to cope with his issues in a haunting animated segment, Black Noir is tragically killed amidst the brutal fight between Homelander and Soldier Boy.

The tragedy of Black Noir gets even sadder in the fourth season of The Boys, as he is replaced by a lookalike because no one in the public can realize the difference. Homelander, Starlight, Soldier Boy, and even The Deep to a certain extent are celebrated by adoring fans, but Black Noir is always treated as a secondary member of the team that he has been a part of for decades.

3 Stormfront Has Limited Regeneration Abilities

Played by Aya Cash

Stormfront (Aya Cash) was part of the darkest storylines in the history of The Boys when she joined the series in its second season. A literal Nazi who survived the end of World War II, Stormfront attempts to turn Vought into a resurrection of fascism by radicalizing Homelander to hate all non-supes. Despite her incredible abilities, Stormfront is ultimately limited in her abilities to regenerate her limbs.

Stormfront is killed in a brutal battle with Starlight, who takes advantage of her overconfidence to claim victory. That being said, Stormfront’s legacy on The Boys is still present; it’s clear that she unlocked a violent group of supporters that now swear fealty to Homelander, and are willing to follow him down whatever dark path he decides to go next. It’s another example of The Boys seemingly predicting headlines before they actually happen.

2 Translucent Has a Mortal Body

Played by Alex Hassell

The death of Translucent (Alex Hassell) proved to be one of the funniest moments in The Boys’ first season, proving that it was willing to go to a darkly amusing place that most superhero movies would try to avoid. Translucent may be able to turn invisible, but that doesn’t mean that his interior organs aren’t vulnerable to attack. Translucent is detonated by Homelander and Hughie in a moment that proved that “The Boys” were a force to be reckoned with.

Translucent’s death is one of the most important moments on The Boys, as it showed that any member of “The Seven” could easily be replaced if they are killed off. Translucent may not have been a fan-favorite, but the way Vought uses his death to evoke sympathy for the other supes shows just how manipulative of a company it can be.

1 Victoria Neuman Is Limited by Her Vision

Played by Claudia Doumit

Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is easily one of the most dangerous characters on The Boys because she wields the power of both a politician and a superhero. Although she is in the middle of an active campaign to become Vice President of the United States, Neuman has powerful abilities to detect blood and detonate people’s heads, similar to the classic body horror effects in the David Cronenberg horror film Scanners.

Neuman can only attack those that she can see, making her vulnerable to anyone that can block her sight, allowing her to be captured by Butcher in the fourth season. Her trepidation about admitting to being a supe in public also prevents her from being as brutal as she would have been otherwise, as like Homelander she still attempts to court the affection of the public in order to advance her campaign goals.

