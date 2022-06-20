Editor's Note: The following contains The Boys Season 3 spoilers.From that termite scene to Hughie (Jack Quaid) teleporting naked while juiced up on Compound V24, Season 3 of The Boys can be summed up in two words: absolutely batshit — and we haven't even seen the Herogasm episode yet. Based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book series of the same name, Prime Video's The Boys continues to up the ante this season. Now that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who is quite literally a human nuclear bomb, is on the loose and running wild through Manhattan, MM (Laz Alonso) and the Boys are on the hunt to track him down. Enter "The Legend."

In "The Last Time to Look on This World of Lies," the Boys get a lead on Soldier Boy's whereabouts from The Legend, played by Stranger Things star Paul Reiser. So, who exactly is The Legend?

Who Is The Legend?

A fan-favorite from Ennis and Robertson's comic book series, The Legend first appeared in The Boys #7. Widely known as a riff on Marvel's Stan Lee, Legend was a comic book store owner and unofficial member of the Boys, frequently acting as their informant. For the television series, however, series creator Eric Kripke modeled Legend not on Lee, but on Robert Evans, Hollywood legend and former head of Paramount Pictures (1967-1974), best known for his work on Rosemary's Baby, The Godfather, and Chinatown.

In the Prime series, Legend was the former Vice President of Hero Management at Vought before Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue). Obviously, Legend knew all the dirt on the supes, so like his comic counterpart, Legend helped out the boys from time to time. That certainly doesn't make them best friends, however. There is some major beef between Butcher (Karl Urban) and Vought's former VP involving an underage hooker sting on a hero named Electroshock, which culminated in Legend losing a leg. Legend greets MM with a hug, but he doesn't welcome Butcher back in with open arms. Legend calls Butcher a "piece of dog shit stuck to [MM's] boot," Butcher calls Legend a "withered old cunt," so you know, pretty standard exchange for anyone who comes in contact with Butcher.

The Boys pay Legend a visit after Soldier Boy, whom the Boys accidentally let loose from a Russian facility last episode, blows up a restaurant in midtown Manhattan, killing 19 people. MM knows Legend is their best lead since his apartment is nearby, so it's no doubt that Soldier Boy made a stop there after letting off his nuclear blast. Legend, the portrait of Old Hollywood, a cigar hanging from his mouth, tinted glasses, and many, many stories about his sexual conquests over the years ("I was balls deep in Golden Geisha and Marlon Brando was apparently balls deep in me!"), lets them into his abode, which is decorated with countless photos of Legend with Hollywood stars from over the years, including Burt Reynolds, Carrie Fisher, and Grace Jones.

Legend, snorting cocaine and boasting about the memoir he is going to write, is a classic Hollywood sleazeball, so not surprisingly, he was responsible for a million cover-ups during his time at Vought, including whatever Soldier Boy did to MM's family. Legend initially denies that Soldier Boy came to see him, but he eventually reluctantly admits that he came by to get his super suit, which Legend held onto after his supposed "death." He also says that Soldier Boy came for his ex-girlfriend's, Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden), address and noted that it didn't seem like it would be a happy reunion.

It's unclear whether The Legend will return, but given the iconic character's popularity and Reiser's memorable cigar-chomping, old Hollywood spin on the character, our fingers are crossed that we will see Vought's former VP again in the future.

