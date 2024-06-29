The Big Picture The Boys is known for its shocking and disturbing moments, and these scenes are some of the most unforgettable in the series. From gruesome murders to sexual scenes with a twist, these moments have left fans stunned and questioning what they just witnessed. Here are the 10 most shocking scenes in The Boys, ranked.

10. Homelander Vs. Doppelganger Homelander

Season 2, Episode 4

The Boys is filled with crazy, disturbing, violent, graphic scenes, from one episode to the next. Even moments of seemingly calm conversation can have viewers shaking in their boots or completely shocked at what they are hearing or seeing. Through the show’s four seasons to date, however, there have been some doozies.

A few moments in particular stand out as being among the craziest of the show so far. These are moments that had fans wincing, gasping, even covering their mouths, unable to fathom what just appeared on-screen. There’s a reason the show is TV-MA, after all, and certain moments really reinforce that.

10 Kimiko In The Nail Salon

Season 1, Episode 4

At the time this scene occurred, one of the best Kimiko episodes, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) was still known to The Boys only as “The Female.” They hadn’t yet managed to get close to her and show that they meant no harm and wanted to help. After being freed by Frenchie, she kills two gangsters who have kept her captive and escapes.

The next time she is seen, she calmly walks into a nail salon covered in blood, which has everyone understandably terrified at the sight of her. She meets Mamasan Matron (Grace Armas) in the back, who seems unaffected by Kimiko’s presence, simply asking if she wants a deal for a manicure and pedicure. Kimiko literally tears the woman to pieces using nothing more than her bare hands. It’s the scene that sets the tone for the character from that point on.

9 Hughie Sr. Terrorizing A Hospital

Season 4, Episode 5

In the fourth episode of season 4, Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) mom Daphne (Rosemarie Dewitt) injects Hughie Sr. (Simon Pegg) with Compound V, believing that’s what her son wanted her to do. The hope is that while it will give Hughie Sr. powers, it will also save him from a brain-dead coma. However, things don’t exactly go as planned, as shown in episode five.

As it turns out, if someone is already brain-dead when given Compound V, terrible things happen. Hughie Sr. awakens, but he’s also lost in a brain fog, unable to, at times, remember who he is, who others are, and even what period of life he’s in. When the powers consume him, he flies through walls and into various hospital rooms in a terrifying state. He literally cuts right through people, savagely killing many without truly understanding what’s happening to him before he is finally subdued. The combination of the gruesome though unintentional murders, the terror in Hughie and his mother’s eyes fearing Hughie Sr. could kill them, and Hughie Sr.’s total state of confusion make this scene absolutely bonkers, even by this show’s standards.

8 Termite’s Gory Sexual Scene

Season 3, Episode 1

What a way to start a season with high shock value on one of the best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video. Sexually explicit scenes are par for the course on The Boys, but they usually push the envelope further than anything else on television, adding superpowers to the mix. With Termite (Brett Geddes), since he’s able to shrink down to a miniscule size, his form of foreplay in this particular scene is entering his lover’s manhood to pleasure him from the inside. That part of the scene alone is utterly shocking.

But when Termite feels a sneeze coming on, fans can guess what’s coming and instantly wince. Not surprisingly, once the sneeze forcefully comes out, Termite’s enlargement ability is triggered and the mini-Supe expands inside the man’s member. The man explodes from the waist down and perishes instantly. It’s a scene that fans almost can’t even believe they watched and can barely get through describing.

7 The Popping Heads

Season 2, Episode 7

By this time in the series, fans know that Supes have incredible powers that can literally kill a person, even a room full of them, in a matter of seconds. But there was something especially shocking and unexpected about this scene. A congressional hearing is about to take place, and Dr. Jonah Vogelbaum (John Doman), the former chief science officer at Vought, is about to reveal potentially damaging information. But before he can do so, the chairman’s head outright explodes. As if that wasn’t terrifying enough, Vogelbaum’s head follows in the same bloody, pulpy mess.

It didn’t stop there, however. Other people’s heads begin to explode, one by one, as though they are being individually targeted. It’s later revealed that Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is a secret Supe, and she was the one behind the massacre. That makes the moment even more disturbing and takes Victoria to an entirely new level of villain.

6 Homelander Vs. Doppelganger Homelander

Season 2, Episode 4

Doppelgänger (Dan Darin-Zanco) arguably had one of the most impressive and dangerous superpowers in The Boys. As the name suggested, he could literally morph into the likeness of just about anyone. They could have done so much damage with this talent. But in one particular scene in one of the best Homelander episodes, they are seen shape-shifting into Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) to cater to Homelander’s (Antony Starr) sexual desires.

Homelander starts to feel unfulfilled, however, and upset that people believe he only loves himself. Seeing this as an opportunity to satisfy Homelander even more, Doppelgänger transforms into his leader’s likeness. Fans watch two Homelanders, face to face, in this jaw-dropping moment. But what puts the cherry on top is when the real Homelander snaps Doppelgänger’s neck before he can pleasure, well, himself, declaring he doesn’t need love from anyone. It was a sad end to a shape-shifting character who had so much potential.

5 The Deep Lobotomizing Sister Sage

Season 4, Episode 4

In the third episode of season 4, there’s a clue to the fact that something is off with Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) when she seems far more playful and flirts with The Deep (Chase Crawford). As they kiss, the camera pans out to a long metal tool with blood on it. In episode 4, the truth is revealed. Desperate to be mindlessly dumb for a short time, Sister Sage asks The Deep to wedge the tool through her eyehole, right into her brain. It’s clear this is something she does from time to time to get a break from her all-consuming intelligence.

Apparently, she can’t die if her brain is injured: it just regenerates after a few hours. So, Sage revels in this opportunity to get some quiet moments of peace. The scene is tough to watch: chances are most viewers squint or turn their head away as The Deep slowly wedges the apparatus through her skull, effectively lobotomizing the woman.

4 The Massacre Of Todd And Friends

Season 4, Episode 1

Some fans thought Todd (Matthew Gorman) would be the one to lead the charge against Starlight (Erin Moriarty) fans, rallying troops for Homelander. That role ended up going to Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage. But Todd was Homelander’s biggest fan. One of Sister Sage’s first clever moves to help Homelander’s cause was to rally three of his biggest supporters. The unsuspecting Todd and two others are taken into the Vought building, presumably for a private meet and greet with Homelander. They’re giddy and excited about the opportunity.

After exchanging some niceties, however, Homelander orders The Deep and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) to kill the three men. They oblige and do so instantly. A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) then swiftly transports their bodies in front of a group of Starlight supporters just as Sister Sage has started a riot. Now, it looks as though Starlight fans murdered them. The scene was crazy because no one saw such brutality coming. But it also showed how savagely cruel not only Homelander but also Sister Sage could be.

3 Herogasm

Season 3, Episode 6

There’s no other way to put it except to describe Herogasm as a massive annual orgy event for Supes. Only Supes are permitted entry, they must sign NDAs to ensure that whatever happens there never gets out, and face serious repercussions if they do. But once there, they can indulge in any seductive desire they please. Created by Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in the ‘50s, it has become a big drug, alcohol, and sex-infested party.

Beyond the flabbergasting, depraved scenery the main characters witness as they walk throughout the home where Herogasm takes place, the scene also includes some incredible moments. That includes Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) surprising Homelander with his Temp V24 power and A-Train killing Blue Hawk (Nicholas Wechsler) and suffering a massive heart attack because of it. Of all the episodes, Herogasm is arguably the most NSFW of the show, though the recent human centipede sauna scene is a close second.

2 Vought On Ice

Season 4, Episode 3

The Boys is one of the best satire shows, but sometimes, moments are downright disturbing. It’s a Vought on Ice rehearsal where actors are skating and singing alt-right-themed tunes while dressed as members of The Seven. Hughie is hiding in the vents, listening in on a conversation between Homelander and Victoria, who are meeting there. When Homelander discovers Hughie’s presence, however, he sets out to kill him. He goes on a rampage, lasering everything in sight trying to catch Hughie.

In the process, Homelander accidentally and carelessly murders the actors on ice, resulting in a mess of blood and guts as their bodies are literally cut in half. The biggest moment in this scene, however, is a subtle one when Hughie ends up safely outside, unclear of how he got there. When he turns around, he sees A-Train and realizes the Supe who started the whole mess in the first season just saved his life. The scene is crazy on so many levels, but no more so than when pandemonium breaks out at the otherwise joyously musical event.

1 Homelander In The Vought Lab

Season 4, Episode 4

Marking Starr’s best performance yet, he returns to the lab where he was born and raised for a bit of nostalgia. Or so it seems. While he arrives with a smile and an ice cream cake offering, what proceeds is one of the most subtle yet frightening scenes ever on the show. Homelander talks about the torture the lab workers put him through when he was younger, subjecting the first one to death by burning the same way the man used to test burning Homelander when he was a child.

He then forces another to perform an embarrassing self-pleasure act while Homelander sits and watches, ridiculing him, belting out a maniacal laugh before killing him, too. Homelander ends his visit by massacring everyone but Barbara (Nancy Lenehan), the woman leading the project, who is left staring at a room soaked with blood, guts, and body parts. The scene with Homelander calmly entering the elevator to leave, his face covered in blood as he smiles, is enough to make his skin crawl and truly fear his unhinged personality. It’s evident at this moment that he’s capable and willing to do just about anything.

