Last week, WWE unveiled a fun new partnership as the organization teamed up with Amazon to cross-promote the new season of The Boys by loaning out WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes to build up the return of the Supes from Vought International. Last night, The Boys returned the favor by appearing across the WWE premium live event, Money in the Bank, which took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Earlier in the week, Rhodes appeared in a promo for the series, wearing Homelander's (Antony Starr) iconic cape in a nod to some dedicated wrestling fans who would undoubtedly have gotten a kick from the reference. Rhodes, the pro wrestling sensation, gets compared to Homelander from The Boys for several reasons that are as entertaining as they are spot-on.

Homelander is that all-American superhero who's got more issues than a soap opera. He looks like the poster boy for patriotism, but underneath, he's manipulative, power-hungry, and about as stable as a Jenga tower in an earthquake. Cody, on the other hand, has a history of strutting around with a mix of heroism and ego that would make even the most seasoned narcissist blush. He’s all about his legacy and accomplishments, sometimes sounding like he’s his own biggest fan club. They both rock the red, white, and blue and the short blond look.

Now, let's talk about their narrative arcs. Homelander is that guy whose story is a wild ride from heroic to downright villainous, with enough plot twists to make your head spin. Cody’s wrestling career is no different. He’s played both the face (the good guy) and the heel (the bad guy), and sometimes it’s hard to tell which side he’s really on. Just like Homelander, Cody’s actions keep fans guessing and blur the lines between hero and villain. Right now, though? He's the public face of the company and beloved by all.

How Did 'The Boys' Appear on WWE?

The match was advertised by a surprise promo from Vought CEO Ashley Barrett, while the Vought logo was plastered all over the show. The company even reached out to the winner of the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, Drew McIntyre, to offer their congratulations. Sadly for McIntyre, his attempt to cash in the contract within his briefcase was thwarted later that evening by CM Punk, with whom he has been feuding since January.

The crossover was also notable given that WWE is heading to Netflix, a direct competitor of Prime Video, but ultimately, nobody was hurt by this, proving that if it entertains the audience, companies will continue to do what's best for business. WWE Money in the Bank is available to watch now on Peacock, while The Boys airs on Prime Video.

