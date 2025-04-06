The Brady Bunch is one of television's most iconic series, a wholesome show with two loving parents, groovy kids, and a housekeeper who could seemingly do everything. The series continued on through a number of projects, but the most popular would be The Brady Bunch Movie, a loving homage that had fun with the premise of the Brady's living as they always have, but in the 1990s. A Very Brady Sequel, too, is a love letter to the franchise, a sequel that keeps the spirit of the first film alive. But did you know there's a third Brady Bunch movie? If you didn't, it's not surprising – The Brady Bunch in the White House, well, let's just say it didn't have a sunshine day.

A Winning Lottery Ticket Sends Mike Brady to the Presidency in 'The Brady Bunch in the White House'

While helping a young girl find her cat, Bobby (Max Morrow) comes across a lottery ticket, one the Brady family discovers has won $67 million dollars. They could keep it, of course, but Mike (Gary Cole) insists that it be returned to the rightful owner. But when the original owner can't be found, the family donates the winnings to a charity for homeless architects. The stunning, selfless act catches the attention of U.S. President Randolph (Dave Nichols), who invites the Brady's to a press conference.

The Brady's are celebrated for their charity, only for the press conference to turn to more pressing matters, like the President's shady dealings with an oil drilling company. He insists it isn't true and will resign if it's proved that he's lying. He even leans on the goodwill around Mike by naming him his running mate for the upcoming election at the suggestion of Carol Brady (Shelley Long). He's lying alright, with the evidence coming out just as he's about to be sworn in. True to his word, he resigns, making Mike Brady the new President.

Every president needs a vice president, and who would be better than Carol? He asks Congress for permission to appoint her, and after Carol extols the reasons why she would make a great vice president in a song and dance number, Congress agrees. Next thing you know, the Brady Bunch moves to Washington, bringing the White House back to the groovy 1970s.

Will Scandal Bring Down the Brady Presidency in 'The Brady Bunch in the White House'?