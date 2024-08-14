Some of the best, most iconic movies of the '80s starred the Brat Pack—the name was a play on words of Rat Pack of the 1960s and was coined in a cover story by David Blum for New York in 1985. While there's no official list of actors included in the group, those most often associated with it include Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Molly Ringwald, Demi Moore, Andrew McCarthy, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, and Ally Sheedy. The recent documentary Brats, directed by McCarthy and streaming on Hulu, explored the careers of the actors, specifically the ways they were impacted by the "Brat Pack" label.

Now, decades later, the members of the Brat Pack have all moved on to other projects—some have had continued success behind the camera, others have starred in beloved TV shows, and just about all of them have starred in a number of different movies. But still, many of them remain remembered for their work in the '80s, with their Brat Pack films, or films they made shortly after the group's heyday, still hailed as their best.

8 Emilio Estevez

'St. Elmo's Fire' (1985)

Coming-of-age drama St. Elmo’s Fire follows a group of friends as they graduate from college and begin their lives as adults, each with a different background and goal for themselves as they enter the next chapter of life. Emilio Estevez plays Kirby. Estevez is part of a Hollywood family, as he is the son of Martin Sheen and the brother of Charlie Sheen. He is also known for his roles in The Outsiders and The Mighty Ducks.

St. Elmo’s Fire stars six of the members of the Brat Pack, more than any of their other films, and is hailed as a classic ‘80s movie—although it is sometimes criticized as having unlikable characters whose behavior is hard to accept and excuse, as they should know better. But Estevez’s character of Kirby, a waiter with the goal of becoming a lawyer, is one of the film’s best characters.

7 Anthony Michael Hall

'Sixteen Candles' (1984)

With her sister’s wedding looming, newly 16-year-old Samantha’s (Ringwald) family forgets her birthday in Sixteen Candles, and on top of that, she’s crushing on a boy she’s sure doesn’t even know she exists. Anthony Michael Hall plays the geeky Farmer Ted, a boy who has a crush on Sam. Hall’s career in the ‘80s also included a stint on Saturday Night Live during the 1985–86 season, and he also starred in Weird Science and, more recently, Halloween Kills.

Some elements of Sixteen Candles haven’t aged well—there are issues of racism and assault, some of which involve Hall’s character of Farmer Ted. Still, Ted remains one of the movie’s highlights. Hall plays the character perfectly, with the perfect balance of awkwardness and confidence that defines the character. Despite its flaws, the film is still a great coming-of-age story, especially for teenagers feeling overlooked and forgotten, and it is among the most famous Brat Pack films.

6 Rob Lowe

'The Outsiders' (1983)

Based on the classic novel of the same name, The Outsiders tells the story of two rival teen gangs—when violence accidentally results in a death, the perpetrators are forced to go on the run. Rob Lowe played Sodapop, the older brother of the main character Ponyboy (C. Thomas Howell). In addition to Lowe and Estevez, the movie also starred Tom Cruise and Matt Dillon. The film has also been adapted into a Broadway musical. Lowe also starred in St. Elmo’s Fire and has had TV roles, including The West Wing and Parks and Recreation. He is currently starring in 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The Outsiders is a faithful adaptation of the novel, and both are considered classics to this day, with a plot that centers around class differences in America. All members of the star-studded cast impressed, but Lowe in particular stood out as the charismatic Sodapop. It was his breakout role—making it all the more fun to watch—and he followed it up with St. Elmo’s Fire, solidifying his role in the Brat Pack.

5 Andrew McCarthy

'Pretty in Pink' (1986)

In Pretty in Pink, middle-class outcast Andie (Ringwald) fell for Blane, one of the rich kids in her school, while her best friend, Ducky (Jon Cryer), pined for her. McCarthy starred as Blane, and Pretty in Pink was just one of his Brat Pack films, as he also starred in St. Elmo’s Fire. In addition to directing Brats, McCarthy also wrote about his experiences at the time in the similarly titled Brat and has also found success as a travel writer and director.

Pretty in Pink is still regarded as an ‘80s classic, and it’s one of the best of the era, with a love story about class differences and other outside influences in a relationship. While many still have strong opinions about who Andie should’ve chosen in the end, McCarthy made it easy to see why she had feelings for Blane to begin with, as the sensitive character was caught between his friends and social status and the girl he loved.

4 Demi Moore

'Ghost' (1990)

In Ghost, banker Sam (Patrick Swayze) and artist Molly, played by Demi Moore, are deeply in love and happy in their lives together—until one night, Sam is murdered by his business partner, Carl (Tony Goldwyn), over a sketchy business deal, and Sam’s spirit is trapped on earth. When he realizes a psychic (Whoopi Goldberg) can hear him, he torments her until she agrees to warn Molly that Carl is planning to kill her, too.

Ghost is a classic love story, with added elements of action, suspense and the supernatural. It was also well-received at the time—it won two Oscars at the 1991 Academy Awards, including for Best Original Screenplay and for Goldberg’s supporting role. While other members of the Brat Pack struggled to move past the label, Moore succeeded in doing so and went on to have a successful career in Hollywood, but Ghost is still remembered as one of her best movies.

3 Ally Sheedy

'WarGames' (1983)

In WarGames, while in search of new video games to play, teenager David (Matthew Broderick) accidentally hacked into a military supercomputer programmed to predict and start a nuclear war with the Soviet Union and thought he was just playing a game, therefore possibly triggering World War III. Sheedy starred as David’s girlfriend, Jennifer, who tried to help David alert authorities before it was too late. Most recently, she appeared in the series Single Drunk Female.

WarGames is among Sheedy’s best-known films, in addition to her work with the Brat Pack. It was critically acclaimed when it was released and earned three Academy Award nominations—Best Original Screenplay, Best Sound, and Best Cinematography. The movie also helped launch Sheedy’s career. While the technology featured in the movie is now outdated, the movie’s themes of nuclear war, network security, and the dangers of technology are still relevant today.

2 Judd Nelson

'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

The Breakfast Club follows a group of five high school students forced to spend a Saturday in detention, each for very different reasons and each representing a different stereotype. For rebellious, burnout “criminal” Bender, played by Judd Nelson, detention is a common occurrence. Nelson also starred in the Brat Pack film St. Elmo’s Fire and the '90s sitcom Suddenly Susan, and more recently, he had a role in the TV show Empire. He has also done voiceover work for the animated Transformers movies.

The Breakfast Club is still considered one of the best Brat Pack movies, and for good reason—it features a compelling story about cliques, friendship, and the ways people are more similar than different, all of which are still relevant today. Nelson’s performance as Bender is one of the best in the movie, as he demonstrates the character’s anger and mean streak, as well as his vulnerable side, taking the character beyond just a stereotype.

1 Molly Ringwald

'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Five very different high school students befriended each other over the course of a Saturday in detention in The Breakfast Club, during which they were tasked with writing an essay explaining who they thought they were. Ringwald played rich “princess” Claire. After moving to Paris and spending some time working in French films, Ringwald returned to America and has had roles in TV shows like The Secret Life of the American Teenager.

Ringwald is perhaps the actor most often associated with the Brat Pack, thanks to her starring roles in movies like The Breakfast Club and Sixteen Candles, as well as her frequent work with John Hughes, who made some of the best and most famous Brat Pack films. Like Nelson—and their other characters—Ringwald’s performance helped show Claire as a well-rounded character, a crucial part of the movie’s themes.

