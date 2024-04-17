The Big Picture "Scandoval" cheating scandal broke the internet.

The Reality Von Tease reveal on RHOSLC sparked audience interest.

Bravo's use of social media has helped grow network popularity.

"Bravo, Bravo, Bravo," the network has brought many iconic moments since its creation in 1980, and it was "the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts." Ever since that time, it has had many shows grace the screens for viewers and has been the go-to for all things Housewives. Still, as of recent years, it seems the network has gained more popularity thanks to different scandals that have come from the shows on the network and because of how it has evolved with social media. The show that helped Bravo become more popular was Vanderpump Rules, thanks to the "Scandoval" cheating scandal that broke the internet. Not only was "Scandoval" one of the moments to bring in more audiences into Bravo but also the unmasking of Reality Von Tease being The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Monica Garcia became a moment that no one will ever forget and an iconic moment for even OG housewives Heather Gay to gain popularity.

The network has already had many iconic moments throughout the years, like Teresa Giudice flipping the timetable, or the Amsterdam dinner with help from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Still, when these shows came out and these moments happened, there wasn't any announcement on them on either The New York Times or CNN, and no social media posts were constantly made about them. Having shows being recognized by more prominent news outlets has become something that is unique and has helped to bring in different audiences to get sucked into the world that is Bravo.

"Scandoval" Broke the Internet

Every reality television fan will never forget where they were on March 3rd, 2023 when the news broke about Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Maddix with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. It was the moment that broke the internet, and it sent Bravo fans into a spiral frenzy of trying to figure out if these were only rumors or if Sandoval had cheated. Bravo knew audiences needed to see everything play out in real time, so they decided to pick up cameras after filming had wrapped.

Vanderpump Rules has been on Bravo for ten years, and it was one of Bravo's most popular shows when it came out, since it was different from the typical housewives shows and focused on the employees of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Vanderpump while they were struggling to live their lives in Los Angeles. It was a hit from the start, but as time passed, it seemed the show was losing its spark. It wasn't as loved as before, but thanks to the recent scandal, it brought loyal viewers back to watching, and it brought newer audiences to watch the show from the beginning, making it get more ratings than ever. It was the reunion everyone was expecting to see because it was all still very fresh for the cast, and audiences needed to see how Ariana Maddix would crush both Sandoval and Raquel. Thanks to the growth of Vanderpump Rules, many shows on Bravo have started to get more recognition for how great and accurate these shows are.

This instance was unique because news outlets like The New York Times and CNN were following the scoop on what was happening during this scandal. This made news everywhere, and many people wondered why it was something so intriguing that it broke the internet. Not only were these news publications talking about the show, but many of the cast members started to become recognized for their hard work, like Ariana Maddix, and thanks to this horrible experience, she went through it open many doors for her, like Dancing with the Stars, a Broadway run in Chicago and becoming the new host of Love Island USA. Thanks to the clout and Vanderpump Rules's attention, more people became interested in Bravo.

Reality Von Tease Became a 'Salt Lake City' Standout

A year after "Scandoval," Bravo was still on a high since more news from other shows was coming out. It sparked curiosity, as in the separation of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky and the breakup of Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. Still, nothing shook viewers more like the reveal of Reality Von Tease on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. This moment brought a lot of interest to viewers because, with only one season, Monica Garcia was starting to gain popularity because of her personality, her unique relationship with her mother, and her affair with her ex-brother-in-law. Everything was pointing toward Monica becoming a favorite.

Still, after Heather Gay revealed on their cast trip that Monica was the troll account Reality Von Tease, who had posted different stories about the OG cast, it was a moment that brought many audiences together to see how it would all go down. Now everywhere on TikTok, viewers will hear the iconic "Receipts, proof, timelines, screenshots" sound everywhere that even Kevin Hart reenacted the iconic moment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The Power of Social Media Helps Bravo

With plentiful shows all around, Bravo has grown to become a viral network. Besides the shows, they have also shown that they can go with the times by upping their social media game. As times have changed, social media has become essential for any network to create moments that could go viral and gain traction to get viewers to watch their shows. Through the Bravo social media accounts, it has been shown how they will post iconic moments from past seasons, and they are getting hits just from short clips.

One of the most iconic lines used as a Bravo-related sound on TikTok is Tamra Judge yelling at Vicki Gunvalson, "That's my opinion!" This moment has become an instant hit. Thanks to TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, the fans are also constantly being kept in the loop on what happens off-season since they can keep up with the reality stars by checking their social media. Not only has social media had more viewers coming to Bravo, but it has also created events in which the fans have the opportunity to have one moment with their fans. Bravocon has shown there is an audience who wants all things reality and TV there, and it's an opportunity for Bravo to keep growing as times keep changing.

