In each episode of The Braxtons, the sisters are on a mission to celebrate the life of Traci Braxton. A major reason why they returned to reality television was to tell her story. But as this new season of The Braxtons has continued on, there seems to be more to the story. The support they've stated they had for their sister may be authentic, but as all siblings do, there is a history that was seen on screen during the run of Braxton Family Values. There is a history of bickering and fighting that cannot be erased. Yet, in the context of this season of the show, their support for Traci may have a bit to do with clearing the family name regarding the funeral proceedings and Traci's own admitted feelings of being the outsider.

Following a seven-season run, Braxton Family Values showcased one of the most fabulous reality families, The Braxtons. Now, years after the passing of their sister Traci Braxton, Trina, Towanda, Tamar, Toni, and Miss E. are back to pick up the pieces on The Braxtons. The new series welcomes back the family as they attempt to move on following their tragic loss.

Traci Revealed She Felt Left Out During 'Braxton Family Values's Early Days

Close

While it's no secret that Braxton Family Values was filled with personal ups and downs, the bonds between the sisters made the show enticing. While not everything was peachy keen, there was always love in the family. Even with The Braxtons celebrating the life of their sister, things were not always perfect. There were certainly moments during the run of Braxton Family Values that showcased when they were not there for her.

In the Season 1 reunion, led by Wendy Williams, Traci's soft spot was hit so hard that Miss E had to swap seats with Tamar after ragging on her husband. Traci stormed off the stage after the tense exchange. When she finally returned, she shared with Wendy that she was feeling like a middle-child. She said she was seen and not heard. With the history behind Traci's pregnancy preventing her from singing with the record company as The Braxtons, Traci always felt left behind. And it's a through line for seasons to come.

During Season 3, Towanda called the sisters, Tamar and Toni, to Atlanta to talk about Traci. They wanted to have a Traci intervention after seeing her snap at their mother. Towanda decided to spill the tea about the problems with Traci's marriage. This was certainly a precursor to push Kevin Surratt Sr. aside following Traci's passing. As much as Towanda professes her love for Traci, she was willing to begin the rumors regarding Kevin's illegitimate child. Whether this was a way to help get Traci out of a marriage they didn't want her to be in, threatening the lengths to hire a private investigator went too far. Trina knew that Traci would feel betrayed by her sisters, and yet, she still sat in the room with the other three bashing her.

Season 6 of 'Braxton Family Values' Exposed the Sisters Abandon Traci...Again

When Traci revealed that she was about to be a grandmother during season six, she didn't get the warm reception you might think she'd receive. They mocked her and moved right on to talk about Tamar and her divorce. But leave it to Traci to put her back in her place because of how she disrespected their partners over five years ago. Following a three-week filming break during the payment strike, Traci revealed that Towanda and Trina didn't want her to return to work, but Traci was adamant that she had a life with more stories to be told. This moment of protest from the sisters proved that they did not have her back. They pushed her nearly to the brink for honoring her contract. Traci even revealed to her father that one of her sisters said she was dead to them.

At the end of the season, it was all about the smokescreen. Following Tamar's temper tantrum with cigar-gate, Traci defended her husband's action of giving the gentlemen a cigar. Well, Sean Hall, Towanda's boo, suggested that they all talk. That didn't sit well with Traci as she felt that needed to come from her own flesh and blood. When the sisters and their respective partners gathered for dinner, Sean and David Adefesso took it upon themselves to force the conversation suggested earlier in the day. As the men decided to depart the table, Traci joined as she claimed she was "one of the fellas, not part of the family." She had a full-on meltdown where none of her sisters came to her defense or check on her. When Kevin Sr. revealed that she might be harboring resentment from the tour and record deal, her sisters, mainly Tamar, dismissed her feelings.

Traci finally had her words for Towanda, calling her a snake for antagonizing her and her husband after the boyfriends tried to get the sisters to talk. Once partners and spouses entered the equation, the dynamics of the sisters shifted and changed. It was Kevin Sr. who stood up for Traci, and that didn't sit well. Especially after being clocked for her unsupported behavior. It got so dark that Traci was willing to call her sisters her co-workers. The lingering animosity between the sisters and Kevin Sr. would all culminate when the new series came to fruition.

Traci Braxton's Funeral Arrangements Are Illuminated

Image via we TV

A major storyline during the first season of The Braxtons had been dealing with the aftermath of Traci's passing through the lens of her son, Kevin Surratt Jr. In addition to the loss of his mother, Little Kevin, or Scratchy, as his aunts refer to him as, is in the middle of a divorce. To say that a lot is going on in his life is an understatement. And yet, he's in the middle of having to take part in The Braxtons.

While the camera has captured much of the stories a few years after their loss, the events surrounding Traci's funeral has been a massive point of contention. For her sisters, Trina and Towanda were adamant that their sister was to be cremated. For Traci's husband, Kevin Surratt Sr., had a funeral, something that she allegedly did not want. But, to make matters worse, the show revealed that the family attorney, Actavius Williams, had recorded videos of Traci in her last days and that the only person to be the executor and control her image, brand, and likeness was her son. He noted that Traci knew exactly what she was doing. As Trina pushed, they came to the understanding that Kevin Surratt Sr.'s action may have been due to his placement in the will. As Little Kevin said to his aunt his dad married into the family, he was born into it. And that was all the ammunition that Trina needed.

The strained relationship between the sisters and Kevin Surratt Sr. was due to the pretty public rift after Traci died. The Braxtons were infuriated that Kevin Sr. had a funeral as that went against Traci's wishes. He even went beyond the funeral with a public memorial via Zoom for those who couldn't attend. On The Braxtons, the sisters refused to allow Kevin Sr. to appear on the show as they did not want him to use her platform and be a part of cash in on her name any further. As Trina noted, this show is a platform only for those who respected Traci's wishes. When producers attempted to feature a scene with Kevin Sr., Towanda shut it down in the middle of filming the scene she was in. The war was on. Despite not appearing on the show, Kevin Sr. has had strong words against his wife's sisters exploiting her. While The Braxtons shows the aunts supporting Litte Kevin, Kevin Sr. has since disputed it. No matter what side you sit on, The Braxtons is a celebration of Traci, but it's hard to believe after a history of turmoil.

The Braxtons The Braxtons is a new reality TV show set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE tv. It marks the return of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton, three years after their previous series, Braxton Family Values, ended. The series will follow the family as they navigate new successes, heartbreaks, and ongoing family dynamics, especially dealing with the grief of losing their sister Traci in 2022. Release Date August 9, 2024 Cast Toni Braxton , Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Trina Braxton , Evelyn Braxton Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

The Braxtons airs Fridays at 9:30pm on we TV. All episodes are available to stream on ALLBLK.

Stream on ALLBLK