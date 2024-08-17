The highly anticipated reality TV series is finally here, and it’s bringing the Braxton family to our screens with even more heart and soul. This new season shows the family coming together to face the challenges of mourning and grief following the loss of their sister, Traci. As they navigate their emotions and struggles, they honor Traci’s memory and continue her legacy in this new hit series. Prepare to witness their healing journey, all while celebrating the enduring bond they share in remembrance of their sister.

The Braxtons was set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE TV as the series is a successor to the long-running reality hit

Braxton Family Values. What have the sisters been up to for the last four years? What has changed between seasons? Learn more about the cast and watch how they unite through this emotional journey as a family in their welcomed return to TV.

Here is our cast and character guide for the new highly anticipated reality TV show, The Braxtons.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Toni Braxton

Image via We TV

Toni Braxton is one of the main voices of the new series, The Braxtons. She is the eldest sister and well known as a singer in the R&B industry, with a very successful career that has gone on for decades. In this season of The Braxtons, Toni is shown navigating her own personal health struggles while dealing with the grief of losing her sister, Traci.

Outside the show, she has been a longtime singer-songwriter known for her powerful voice and performances. She achieved widespread acclaim with hits like “Un-Break My Heart” and has won multiple Grammy Awards throughout her career. In addition to her music, Toni has ventured into acting and television, further establishing her as an influential entertainer.

Tamar Braxton

Image via We TV

Tamar Braxton, the youngest of the Braxton sisters, is renowned for her high-energy and vibrant personality, which are complemented by a successful music career. In the wake of Traci’s passing, Tamar navigates a whirlwind of intense emotions and personal coping mechanisms. As she manages her professional commitments, including her cooking show, Tamar strives to find a delicate balance between her healing journey and her career.

Tamar Braxton gained fame with her successful solo music career, including hits like “Love and War,” and has appeared on reality TV shows such as Braxton Family Values and Tamar & Vince. Tamar is also known for her engaging roles as a talk show host and a judge in various talent competitions.

Related What Is Going on With Tamar Braxton and Social Media? After a outburst on social media, Tamar Braxton closer her X and Instagram accounts only to put them back up the next day.

Trina Braxton

Image via We TV

Trina Braxton, the third sister in the Braxton family, plays a crucial role in the series. As the show unfolds, we see Trina navigating her grief with raw honesty, revealing her struggles and the hurdles she faces after Traci’s death. Her openness about her pain resonates deeply with viewers, making her journey feel incredibly relatable.

Aside from The Braxtons, Trina stays connected with her fans through social media, where she shares a behind-the-scenes look at her life and career.

Towanda Braxton

Image via WeTV

Towanda, the second-oldest Braxton sister, plays a crucial role in "The Braxtons" as the family's emotional anchor. Her supportive nature and role as a surrogate mother to her nephew, Traci’s son, are central to the series. Throughout the show, Towanda's journey through grief and her steadfast presence within the family become important elements of the overall storyline.

In addition to the hit TV series, Towanda has pursued a career in music as a member of the Braxton family group, The Braxtons. Her multifaceted career also includes involvement in various entrepreneurial ventures and personal appearances that have showcased her many talents.

Related Towanda Braxton Reveals Diagnosis 'The Braxtons' star reveals she's been dealing with something that impacts her appearance.

Evelyn "Ms. E" Braxton

Image via We tv

Evelyn Braxton, the heart and soul of the Braxton family, is a key figure in both the family and the series. Her warmth, resilience, and strength shine through as she gracefully navigates the pain of losing her daughter, Traci. As the mother of Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar, Evelyn plays an important role in supporting her daughters through their shared struggles. Her unwavering commitment to her family, even amidst her own grief, is evident in every episode of The Braxtons — making her a beloved character in the series.

She is also primarily known for her role as the matriarch of the Braxton family, featured prominently on Braxton Family Values. Aside from her reality TV appearances, Evelyn is a passionate advocate for family values and personal empowerment. She loves to engage in public speaking and community work, where she offers her insights and experiences as a mother and a supportive presence to her family and friends.

The Braxtons Season 1 is now airing on All BLK.

The Braxtons (2024) The Braxtons is a new reality TV show set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE tv. It marks the return of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton, three years after their previous series, Braxton Family Values, ended. The series will follow the family as they navigate new successes, heartbreaks, and ongoing family dynamics, especially dealing with the grief of losing their sister Traci in 2022. Release Date August 9, 2024 Cast Toni Braxton , Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Trina Braxton , Evelyn Braxton Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Watch on AllBLK