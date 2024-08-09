There's no doubt just how popular the Vincent Herbert-funded Braxton Family Values was. For nine years, the family of Grammy-winning Toni Braxton and the indulgent drama that seemed to shadow their every move made for fascinating television, especially when it exploded into an impromptu musical number. Alas, 2020, as it did many others, brought the end of the series much to the dismay of its millions of fans. However, the best shows don't need to stay dead for long, and it was announced that the clan would be back in a new series - The Braxtons.

Tragically, the intervening period has brought heartache for the gang, as one of their own sadly passed away. This has added another edge to an already interesting upcoming series, promising to tackle the horribly real passage of grief among the trivial spits and spats they are famous for. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at where you can watch the return of The Braxtons.

The Braxtons (2024) The Braxtons is a new reality TV show set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE tv. It marks the return of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton, three years after their previous series, Braxton Family Values, ended. The series will follow the family as they navigate new successes, heartbreaks, and ongoing family dynamics, especially dealing with the grief of losing their sister Traci in 2022. Release Date August 9, 2024 Cast Toni Braxton , Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Trina Braxton , Evelyn Braxton Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

When is 'The Braxtons' Coming Out?

Image via We TV

Officially, The Braxtons will debut on Friday, August 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. This date also marks the debut of another WEtv series, Wiggin' Out with Tokyo Stylez.

Is 'The Braxtons' Available to Watch on TV?

Image via WeTV

Yes! Just like Braxton Family Values, The Braxtons will be available to watch on WEtv, joining the many other great reality shows already on the platform.

Will 'The Braxtons' Be Available on Streaming?

Image via WeTV

If you can't catch The Braxtons live, fear not, as all episodes will be available to stream on ALLBLK. Also, all episodes of Braxton Family Values are available on ALLBLK for those who warrant a much-needed catch-up.

Stream on ALLBLK

For those without a subscription who need one for the tantalizing drama of the Braxton clan, plans start at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Several shows are available for free, but subscribing is the only way to access the entire ALLBLK catalog. ALLBLK is available to stream online, via mobile devices, tablets, and on streaming media devices such as Chromecast. Check out the link below for more information on ALLBLK's subscription plans and prices.

Sign-Up For ALLBLK

Can You Stream 'The Braxtons' Without ALLBLK?

Image via WeTV

The only way to stream The Braxtons without ALLBLK is with a separate subscription service that offers access to WEtv. For example, the likes of Roku and Hulu offer such options. The other possibility is to wait for a physical media release, such as DVD or Blu-ray, but no information regarding that has yet been given, and it is perhaps unlikely to ever materialize.

Watch 'The Braxtons' Trailer

​​

Available to view above, the official trailer was released for The Braxtons was released on July 10, 2024. This trailer perfectly reminds viewers of the indulgent drama and high emotions that lay ahead, with the family's famous ability to get into all sorts of scrapes with each other ready to once again rear its ugly, but oh-so-entertaining, head. However, as is also evident from the trailer, this time things are going to be a little different for the clan. Sadly, in 2022, sister Traci passed away aged just 50. Taken far too soon, Traci's cancer diagnosis and subsequent fight was a tough ordeal for her entire family, especially when it ended in such tragedy, but the experience only helped bond the sisters and their parents as they looked to move forward. With their viewers and the Braxtons ready to do some long-needed catching up, the series will likely touch on such a world-shattering event, so prepare a box of tissues for plenty of tears in the upcoming episodes. The Braxtons will continue the wonderful legacy Traci has left behind, with her family, especially her son, Kevin Surrat Jr, ready to carry the torch into a new era in her memory. A preview of the first episode of the upcoming season was also released, which teases the family discussing the painful ordeal of losing their sister, daughter, and best friend.

An official synopsis for the upcoming series reads:

"In this new series, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family's highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges, and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E's cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci's last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?"

What is the Episode Schedule For 'The Braxtons'?

Close

Although plenty of episode information is not yet available, with the expected drama of the Braxtons being kept under wraps, we do know that there will be a total of eight episodes. Via information we do have available, here is what the episode schedule is likely to look like: