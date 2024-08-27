The Big Picture The Braxtons returned to TV after a hiatus following Traci's death.

Tamar's Instagram post expressed grief over Traci's passing.

The family's return feels prematurely exploited by reality TV.

Reality stars are often burdened by the need to manufacture drama to keep their storylines competitive. From fake boyfriends and husbands to curated spats among cast members, reality stars are never too proud to create and embellish their life struggles and or triumphs. The Braxtons returned to WE Tv on August 9th, after taking two years away from the cameras to deal with their family loss. Before their hiatus, Braxton Family Values was, for years, the highest-rated show on the network. In 2013, after WE announced securing R&B diva Toni Braxton and her talented sisters for a reality show that gave glimpses into the superstar's career in between her interesting family dynamic. Beneath the exterior of the five beautiful sisters who are all connected to Toni's musical career. Like most reality shows, there was an excess of family drama along with an unspoken resentment that no one else's musical career took off except the oldest (Toni) and youngest Braxton (Tamar).

The show proved far more entertaining than WE tv could've imagined. Toni, Traci, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar sang, danced, laughed, fought, and gossiped their way into the hearts of fans outside their initial musical fan base. WE tv struck reality gold with the family and, although there was constant bickering among the sisters, there was the constant understanding that after the arguing, reading, and squabbling was over, the sisters would all bow down to Ms. E and fall into line. This was the case year after year, even with one season all sisters except Traci boycotted due to issues with the network. Eventually, the sisters made up, and the show returned to business as usual, until tragedy hit the family and Traci was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. On March 12, 2022, Traci lost her battle with cancer, changing Braxton Family Values forever. Now the family is sharing their grief with the public. For some, it's uncomfortable, for others, it seems exploitative.

The Braxtons (2024) The Braxtons is a new reality TV show set to premiere on August 9, 2024, on WE tv. It marks the return of Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and their mother Evelyn Braxton, three years after their previous series, Braxton Family Values, ended. The series will follow the family as they navigate new successes, heartbreaks, and ongoing family dynamics, especially dealing with the grief of losing their sister Traci in 2022. Release Date August 9, 2024 Cast Toni Braxton , Tamar Braxton , Towanda Braxton , Trina Braxton , Evelyn Braxton Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

Trina Is Seemingly Suffering the Most Over Traci's Death

Two years after their sister Traci's death, the family returned to WE tv with the family in disarray. Trina was the sister closest to Traci and was visibly shaken after witnessing her sister's transition. The premiere episode featured a group therapy session with licensed therapist Dr. Spirit, along with the remaining sisters and Ms. Evelyn. Their father and Traci's son, Kevin, tapped into the session via zoom. Trina organized the meeting but didn't feel comfortable sharing her feelings at first. "You would think that Traci's death would've brought us closer, but it seems like it pushed everyone further apart into their own areas," she lamented in a confessional.

Trina's tears softened her sister's stances, but not enough to make the first attempt at group therapy for grief a success. Towanda and Tamar were at obvious odds and Toni remained disconnected, while Trina admitted to having issues self-medicating with both food and alcohol. The session came to an end when the police showed up at Kevin's door with a warrant for his arrest. All this took place while production flashed intentionally tear-jerking scenes from Traci's last days with her sisters. Although the entire family are listed as executive producers on the project, it's hard to believe the entire clan signed off on Traci's likeness being shared during her last days.

Tamar Shared Her Grief Over Losing Her Sister With a Post & Delete Instagram Entry

Tamar took to Instagram shortly after the second episode, accusing the family of being dysfunctional. Her IG post was Tamar's typical post and delete, but it was accompanied by a video of Traci's last days before she transitioned. "I HATE EVERYTHING about this!!! I thought I would be OK, but I'm so broken because you aren't here!! It hurts so bad and I'm so sorry for EVERYTHING and EVERY second I took for granted," she wrote. " I know this show was important to you, Trae, and this is how you wanted us to show your fans your journey.. not with a funeral, not with anything sad but to CELEBRATE all you have given to the world. Thank you for all the years of laughter and epic memories. This show isn't the same without you...actually NOTHING is. We miss you Traci. Tonight, your wish will finally come true with your fans seeing you in your last days and the way you loved us and the way we ALL loved on you. I welcome everyone to celebrate Traci and watch the Braxtons airing tonight on We tv. We are and will FOREVER be #TheBraxtons."

The first three episodes of the reboot follow the family as they all grapple uncomfortably with Traci's death in their individual ways. Although fans were admittedly happy to see the family return to television, the pain and loss feel a bit too raw for audiences to enjoy. With Traci's son dealing with seizures after his mom's death, a pending divorce, and possible jail time, it's clear the family hasn't regained their footing enough to return to business as usual with entertaining their musical and reality TV fan base. Scenes of Traci's last days with her sisters are hard for the audience to digest as they feel a bit like sacred memories that shouldn't be shared with the public.

The Braxton Family Returned to Primetime Prematurely

The Braxtons opened their lives for public consumption over 10 years ago after signing on the dotted line with Magical Elves' production company with WE tv. The idea of sharing their grief in real time feels inappropriate because the family hasn't dealt with their feelings or the fallout after losing their sister. Their authenticity over the last ten years has created a fan base that appreciates their relatability. Watching the sisters rebound from heartache, divorce, issues with their father, and, of course, sibling rivalry is what worked to make the series a game-changer for the network. There is no question audiences missed the famous sisters, but their die-hard fans would've forgiven the clan a few more seasons to heal and strengthen their familial bond before returning to the network.

The Braxtons airs every Friday on We tv and can be streamed on ALLBLK.

