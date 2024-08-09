Originally airing for nine years, the Vincent Herbert-funded Braxton Family Values was a staple of many people's viewings and was considered a gem of the reality genre by critics. For the first five outings, the cast enjoyed the limelight as they, the show, and production company Magical Elves Productions, reaped the rewards of the high drama and stylish lifestyle they documented. However, during filming of the sixth season in 2018, the sisters felt they were underpaid and so didn't turn up to an Atlanta shoot, which was the first nail in the Braxton Family Values coffin. Despite being renewed for a seventh outing, it felt as if time was ticking on the series, with the curtain drawn and the finale shown on December 17, 2020.

Now, they're back! After almost four years away, the Braxton family are returning to screens in an all-new reality series documenting their often lavish and relatable lives. In the same style as Braxton Family Values, the guilty pleasure show that turned in millions of viewers for each episode, The Braxtons will follow the highs, lows, and in-betweens of Grammy-winning Toni Braxton and her iconic family. Fans of the clan have had to wait far too long for their return, with the release date now closer than ever. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about The Braxtons so far.

6 When is 'The Braxtons' Coming Out?

The Braxtons officially premieres on Friday, August 9, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.

5 Where Can You Watch 'The Braxtons'?

The Braxtons will be officially back on WEtv. If you've been lucky enough to catch it, WEtv showed catch-up specials of Braxton Family Values on Friday, July 26, and Friday, August 9, at 9:30 p.m. If you don't have access to watching the series live and don't have an additional streaming package for live TV, you can stream each of the episodes on ALLBLK.

All episodes of Braxton Family Values are also available on ALLBLK and can be viewed via the link below.

4 Is There a Trailer For 'The Braxtons'?

On July 10, the official trailer was released for The Braxtons and is available to view above. Promising the same style of drama only with a more mature edge, especially in light of recent family tragedies, the sisters are now stronger than ever after bonding through turmoil. As suggested in the trailer, the family and their fans have plenty of catching up to do, something also teased in the release of a sneak peek of the very first episode, available below:

3 Who is in the Cast For 'The Braxtons'?

Almost all the family favorites will be back in The Braxtons. This includes the likes of sisters Toni, Towanda, Trina, and Tamar, who will lead the show, their mother, Miss E, their father, Michael Braxton Sr, Trina’s husband, Von Scales, and Towanda’s partner Sean K. Also, you can expect to get appearances from the family's many children but only in small capacities. Sadly, the return of the family is tinged with sadness, with fan-favorite sister Traci tragically passing away in 2022. This means that, beyond their normal high-drama shenanigans, the family will be aiming to continue Traci's legacy throughout the upcoming series. Speaking via Deadline, matriarch Evelyn said, "Thank you all for sharing our lives. I hope that through each one of our experiences, you’ll grow with us. Inspiring you in your endeavors and teaching you the importance of family, love, and experiencing life. Remember, we’re not perfect; we’re only human. Look at God."

2 What is 'The Braxtons' About?

As the millions of viewers of Braxton Family Values can attest, there is never a dull moment in this iconic family. That same dramatic edge that proved so popular for nine years is expected to return, although not without some changes. The aforementioned sad death of sister Traci will, of course, alter the family dynamic, but that certainly won't change their indulgent spirit and togetherness despite rocky roads. A synopsis via the official press release says, "In this new series, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family's highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges, and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E's cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci's last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?"

1 Who is Behind 'The Braxtons'?

The Braxtons is executive produced by Blink49's Tara Long, Ri-Karlo Handy, Oji Singletary, and Michelle Kongkasuwan, as well as Datari Turner for Datari Turner Productions, and each of the Braxton family. Angela Molloy, SVP of Development & Original Production, is the executive producer on behalf of WEtv.