Just when you thought Tamar Braxton was done with her sisters and the family drama, she proves fans wrong and announces she will return for season two of the We tv reality series, The Braxtons. The first season of the reboot caused Tamar to crash out several times on social media claiming her family was toxic, and she was over it. Adding to her personal drama was her on-again-off-again relationship with her Queen's Court suitor, Jeremy "JR" Robinson. The reality star and her dysfunctional relationships were trending topics for the majority of the 1st half of 2024 as she navigated breakups and an alleged marriage with the popular Atlanta attorney.

The Braxton clan grappled with grief over losing their sister Traci, but even her death was surrounded by drama as the sisters went back and forth over social media with Traci husband. If audiences assumed the Braxton family drama couldn't get any worse, Ashlee, the daughter of Michael Braxton, went on TikTok to air her famous aunts out over mistreatment while she was a minor. According to Ashlee, when she was 16 years old, one of her aunts accused her of an inappropriate relationship with her husband. As social media gagged over the implication and tried to figure out which sister Ashlee was referring to, she continued the rant with a three-part series. "It just felt like the love from my family was cut off and gone, and you're like, but wait, that guy? And it made it even worse because it was like this guy that was doing this to you on TV? And it's kind of...in the same spirit of what was happening," Ashlee revealed tearfully.

Tamar Braxton Is Prepping to Go On Tour

Image via We tv

Tamar saw an opportunity to prove her sisters weren't the perfect loving support system they pretended to be and immediately became an advocate for her niece. As with most Braxton family drama, there are more questions than answers about Ashlee's allegations and her estranged relationship with the family. Tamar's announcement guarantees the show is guaranteed to trend again with even more messy familial story lines. For Tamar, the new season could prove an opportunity to redeem herself as she is prepping for another musical tour and launched a cooking show podcast on YouTube along with her mother at the top of the year. Her relationship with JR appears to be completely over, which means she will probably be introducing a new love interest sooner rather than later.

The Braxtons can be streamed on ALL Blk.