We TV has officially revealed the trailer and images for the highly anticipated, all-new reality series, The Braxtons. To celebrate their grand return to television, We TV will debut the premiere episode with a special, commercial-free event. In each episode, Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. Evelyn Braxton embark on an emotional rollercoaster of love, loss, triumph, heartbreak, and healing.

The Braxtons are returning to the world of reality television after their iconic and captivating series, Braxton Family Values. Following seven eventful seasons, The Braxton family is back after three years away. Originally airing on We TV, BFV celebrated 148 episodes, capturing the essence of the Braxton family. The series comes two years following the death of Traci Braxton.

What to Expect In 'The Braxtons' Revival?

Per the official press release: "In this new series, the fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfilitred look at the family's highs and lows across eight captivating episodes. Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar, and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges, and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E's cooking show dream is becoming a reality. However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci's last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were?" The eight-episode season is bound to ignite the past as their future as a family hangs in the balance. This reunion-inspired series is sure to captivate long-time fans of BFV while introducing a new audience to the infamous and beloved family.

As teased in the trailer, the women have revealed that they are returning as they have a lot to talk about and a lot to share. With family being the central part of the program, The Braxtons teases that perhaps the family could be expanding in more ways than one! With fun and games along the way, they are still reeling from the reality of losing an integral member of their family. There may be a piece missing, but the trailer has proven they are forever stronger together.

The beauty of the new series is We TV ensures that you don't need to have seen the Braxton's first foray into reality television. Fans of the original series, Braxton Family Values, can take a trip down memory lane with catch-up specials that will air exclusively on We TV on Friday, July 26 and Friday, August 9 at 9:30pm. This is the perfect opportunity for new viewers to learn the history of the family before the grand premiere. Until then, it's time to celebrate the return of the Braxtons! Watch the trailer here.

Braxton Family Values The tight-knit Braxton sisters, Grammy-winning artist Toni Braxton, Traci, Towanda, Trina and Tamar, and their headstrong mother share an inside look at their lives and the drama of family chaos. Release Date April 12, 2011 Cast Traci Braxton , Toni Braxton , Trina Braxton , Towanda Braxton Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 7

The Braxtons premieres on Friday, August 9 at 9:30pm on We TV. Episodes will be available to stream on ALLBLK.

