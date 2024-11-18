Based on a Nick Cutter short story, Rodrigo Gudiño’s adaptation of The Breach is a cosmic twist on the classic cabin-in-the-woods horror story. Allan Hawco as John Hawkins investigates when a mangled body washes up one day, boneless and skinless. The case goes from strange to bizarre as Hawkins treks into the wilderness with the coroner, Jacob (Wesley French), and tour guide, Meg (Emily Alatalo). Once the trio discovers the cabin of Dr. Parson, all bets are off as the film spirals out of graphic police procedural and into cosmic body horror. At times, The Breach is overburdened by too many ideas, attempting to blend a police thriller with old-school sci-fi, zombie gore, and classic Lovecraftian terror. As perhaps an unintentional remedy, The Breach maintains a break-neck speed to keep the audience rapt, regardless of how muddled the plotlines can become. The Breach is at its strongest when leaning into the gross-out factor of its brilliant body horror.

‘The Breach’ Knows How to Hook an Audience

Gudiño expertly sets up the first 30 minutes of The Breach. Aware he struck gold with his practical effects and makeup, he dedicates the first sequence of the film to unveiling the washed-up body. A tracking shot follows a one-person boat as it traverses down a river and is found by a picnicking group. Combined with the group’s horror and disgust at what they see inside, which is deliberately kept off-screen, The Breach is able to generate a tremendous amount of tension. Likewise, the scoring of The Breach does a lot to build suspense, especially in those opening scenes. Guitarist Slash of Guns n’ Roses dons two hats for The Breach, acting as both a producer and the composer. His score seamlessly mimics the intended atmosphere of the film, evoking the peaceful, naturalistic setting with sprawling zen instrumentals while winking at the darker truth of Dr. Parson and his cabin.

Ultimately, it is Hawkins’ investigation that captures the audience. As Hawkins runs down leads, red flags begin to pop up, like mysterious bugs and impossible wounds. Hawkins, Jacob, and Meg are at the cabin where they will spend the majority of the film’s run-time by the end of those first 30 minutes. The pacing is tight and fast, with enough intrigue from the investigation to launch the film into deranged cosmic horror.

The Skinless Zombies of ‘The Breach’ Are Lovecraftian Gems

Cutter is known for his ultraviolent body horror, and Gudiño fully commits to total gross-out through his use of special effects makeup. An indie film with a corresponding budget is rarely able to produce convincing gore, yet The Breach succeeds. Gudiño makes the brilliant decision to open the film with a glimpse at the carnage to come. After teasing the boat and its scream-worthy cargo, the following scene is with medical examiner Jacob. He shows off bits and pieces of the mangled corpse to Hawkins, and by extension, the camera. As Jacob runs down the list of borderline impossible injuries and bizarre features of this body, the audience mentally straps in. The payoff comes at the cabin when the audience gets to see these genuinely disgusting zombies running around and in action. The sound effects as the zombies peel off their skin are unnerving, and the slick, almost wet look they have once skinless is body horror at its best. These zombies look so believable! Set against the campy dialogue and Hallmark setting, the makeup on these zombies stands out as grungy and realistic.

While zombies may not appear Lovecraftian, they have featured prominently in this exact iteration across several cosmic horrors. As Lovecraftian mythos often explore the horror of illness and its apathy, zombies have popped up in several stories and films. The Beach House, for example, introduces slimy zombies in its third act. The Breach’s zombies share a similar viscerally nasty aesthetic, and their link to Dr. Parson’s is classic Lovecraft. In his fiction, Lovecraft could never get enough of mad scientists; his distrust of technological advancement was evident in works like Cool Air. Dr. Parson feels like a character one would find in a Lovecraft story, reaching beyond the mortal coil only to discover there are some things humans aren’t meant to know.

While both zombies and cabin-fever horror stories have been done to death, Gudiño brings something new to the table with his cosmic twist. What first appears more akin to a tense, police thriller is quickly revealed to be a nod to the old masters of horror, specifically Stephen King and Lovecraft, through Gudiño's liberal use of body horror. Even the most seasoned fan might get a bit squeamish looking at these zombies. Yuck!

