An adaptation of author B.A. Paris's bestselling novel The Breakdown has officially begun filming in the UK. The psychological thriller film, which carries the title Blackwater Lane, will star Minka Kelly, Maggie Grace, and Dermot Mulroney. The film will feature supernatural elements and tell the story of a woman who ignores a stranded motorist while driving down a road. After the woman finds out the motorist was killed, she becomes convinced she will be the next victim.

Blackwater Lane is being directed by Jeff Celentano. Elizabeth Fowler, Warren Ostergard, and Lucinda Thakrar serve as the film's producers. Fowler made a statement about the upcoming movie, saying, "Blackwater Lane is an intelligent female-driven thriller set in the British countryside with lots of layers and a very modern twist. I am hugely excited to work with Jeff, Minka, Maggie, and Dermot on B.A. Paris’ chilling, entertaining and adrenaline-fueled story that I think will engage audiences worldwide.” 13 Films is handling worldwide sales while Ron Cundy, Phil Hunt, Greg Schenz, Oleg Shardin, and Tannaz Anisi act as the film's executive producers. Alex Lane is also co-producing.

B.A. Paris's book The Breakdown was featured on both the New York Times and Sunday Times bestseller lists. Paris has millions of fans worldwide after her 2016 debut novel Behind Closed Doors, which has sold close to 4 million copies worldwide and has been translated into 40 languages. Paris's other books include Bring Me Back, The Understudy, The Dilemma, and The Therapist. The Breakdown is the first novel by Paris to receive a film adaptation.

Kelly is most known for starring in several commercially successful films in the 2010s, including The Roommate, Just Go With It, and The Butler. Kelly has recently appeared in the show Titans, as well as HBO's smash hit Euphoria. Grace is perhaps best known for playing Liam Neeson's character's daughter in the Taken trilogy, and also for appearing in the Twilight saga, as well as the shows Lost and Fear the Walking Dead. Grace will next be seen in the films The Secret Art of Human Flight and Incident on 459. Mulroney is a character actor who has appeared in many films and TV shows since the 80s including Young Guns, My Best Friend's Wedding, Friends, Shameless, August: Osage County, Insidious: Chapter 3, Arrested Development, and The Righteous Gemstones. Mulroney is currently set to appear in almost a dozen new titles, including the hotly anticipated horror sequel Scream 6.

Blackwater Lane does not currently have an official release date.

