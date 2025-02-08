The Brat Pack dominated the 1980s with their presence in coming-of-age films, yet one creative has always stood out as one of their favorite partners—John Hughes. Though the writer-director is a defining voice in comedy from the era, delivering classics like Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Home Alone, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, some of his best work has come with the young, fast-rising stars. Their defining achievement, The Breakfast Club, set a particularly high bar for teen movies, with Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, and Anthony Michael Hall coming together for a story all about overcoming differences to find understanding in each other. From the stars' experience, that inclusionary message was reflected in how Hughes treated them while shooting their big hit.

During a reunion panel at MegaCon attended by Collider, Hall and Nelson shared their thoughts on what made Hughes stand out in comparison to the other directors they worked with. Hall, who also appeared in the director's Weird Science and Sixteen Candles, noticed a common denominator between all of his productions. When asked if Hughes ever collaborated with the actors to get their perspective and create more authentic performances, he recalled how the filmmaker would always open himself up to the actors and try to establish a more communal atmosphere rather than putting up barriers between them. In his teen movies, that approach helped him more seriously address the struggles of growing up from anxiety to peer pressure, expectations, and grappling with responsibilities. Hall spoke for his fellow actors when calling Hughes a true teammate who would put trust in them to experiment and share their ideas with him, a trait that wasn't exclusive to The Breakfast Club:

"John was always like that. In fact, I think we all, I think it's fair to say, we all felt that with John. He was always accessible. He would often sit underneath the camera, next to the camera. You know, he was rarely at video village, you know, where you kind of watch the shot from a monitor and, he was just right there, always with us, and you know, kind of talking to me through the day. And I think every performance was a collaboration with him because he was so open and so accessible. And he just cut us loose because the scripts are always great. The scenes are always there and written, I felt... But he was great because he would let us just try stuff. If we had an idea because he was so cool, you know, he'd be like, 'Yeah, try that,' you know, so it was really great."

Judd Nelson Rarely Felt the Same Togetherness Outside 'The Breakfast Club'