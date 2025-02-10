The 1980s were filled with iconic and unforgettable moments in cinema. Whether it was watching Elliott’s (Henry Thomas) bike take flight in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial or John Cusack’s Lloyd Dobler take a shot at love with a boombox held high over his head in Say Anything…, the decade was filled with some truly historic sequences. On a list of those goosebump-inducing cinematic swells, one would undoubtedly find the final shot of John Hughes’ 1985 teen classic, The Breakfast Club.

In the final minutes of the movie, as Vice Principal Vernon (Paul Gleason) reads the unified words of the titular group, Judd Nelson’s John Bender (the so-dubbed “criminal”) can be seen walking across the football field. With the sounds of Simple Minds’ “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” playing as he steps towards the camera, Bender throws his fist in the air and the frame freezes just before the credits roll.

Now, 40 years later, the triumphant movement still holds strong, staying in the minds of anyone who’s ever seen the movie. So strong, in fact, that it became the center of a question at The Breakfast Club’s panel over the weekend at MegaCon Orlando, at which Collider’s Maggie Lovitt was in attendance. Hughes’ production is largely considered to be one of the greatest teen movies of all time, so, did Nelson and the rest of the cast know that the fist throw and the title as a whole would hold up so well for so long? Recognizing that it was a real lightning-in-a-bottle moment, Nelson said:

“I mean we knew that we were filming something that was unique. There were no sex scenes, no sensational moments. We knew it was basically minors sitting around talking. Was that gonna be something that you would want to see? We all got the script. We like the script, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s gonna be a good movie — we hope it is.”

'The Breakfast Club' Is a Timeless Favorite