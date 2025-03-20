Transitions are always hard when fans have connected to the dynamic of personalities on a radio show. Although The Breakfast Club started as a morning radio show, the personalities were larger than life and fans regarded the show much like The Wendy Williams Show or even The View. And now, its new hosts, Jessica "Jess Hillarious" Moore and Loren Lorosa, have become the subject of the story.

For thirteen years, The Breakfast Club consisted of Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee. Charlamagne was outspoken and opinionated, while DJ Envy was his voice of reason. Angela gave the conversation a woman's voice, and she also usually provided the background information and research on topics. All in all, the threesome was well-rounded with Charlamagne sparking emotion, Angela adding context and DJ Envy's calm demeanor balancing everything out. When Angela left the show in 2022, hundreds of female veejays saw the opportunity as the perfect opportunity. DJ Envy and Charlamagne rode the wave by having popular radio hosts and pop culture personalities on the show as guest hosts to gauge the audience's interest. Everyone from Fox Soul's Claudia Jordan to Singled Out and former WGCI personality Kendra G to Atlanta's B-easy Baby sat in the third seat, hoping to win audiences over and be appointed as the third member of the popular show. But it would be Jess Hillarious, an internet sensation turned media personality, who would land the coveted spot. Now, with her recent online antics against Lorosa and on ongoing feud with fellow comedian Corey Holcolmb, her once-beloved job may now be in jeopardy.

Jess Hillarious Leaves Her 'The Breakfast Club' Gig Open For Loren Lorosa

Most pop culture junkies are familiar with Loren from her time as a reporter on TMZ. Loren is young, beautiful and poised, but more importantly, she has experience delivering pop culture news and interviewing famous people. When Loren sat in as a guest co-host it felt natural. She slid into the shoes Angela left seamlessly, bringing the same contextual approach with a bit more youthful energy and journalistic integrity.

Jess Hilarious is one of the most in-demand comedians in the country and the times she sat in with Charlamagne and DJ Envy were comedic gold. Jess was bold and unapologetic, a perfect reflection of a female version of Charlamagne - but much funnier. Jess brought a new element to the show with her humor and no-holds-barred commentary, changing the dynamic immensely. After almost a year of guest co-hosts and countless audience polls, Charlamagne and DJ Envy announced that Jess Hilarious was the official new edition to the show. With Jess taking Angela Yee's spot, the show's dynamic would change so that it felt like a new experience, not just the same reiteration of the show. Ironically, just as her announcement was made, Jess was dealing with her own personal life changes and announced she'd be going on maternity leave to have her first baby. Loren was happy to fill in during that time and audiences enjoyed having her no-nonsense approach to conversations, and although she didn't have Jess's charisma, she managed to keep the guys in check.

Comedian Corey Holcomb Enters the Chat and Starts an Internet Debate

Whenever two or more women are involved, our patriarchal culture attempts to compare and or pit the women against one another. Popular urban comedian Corey Holcomb was vocal about his personal preferences for Loren over Jess. Corey is known for his chauvanistic and often offensive perspectives on women, so it was no surprise to hear that he preferred Loren over the more outspoken and unapologetic Jess.

Corey praised Loren's journalistic professionalism and berated Jess for her inability to deliver the news in a polished manner. "She can't even read," he scoffed, referring to Jess's blunders made while reading headlines. Corey suggested Loren's professionalism and talent allowed her to outshine Jess every time the two were on-air together. There is no proof that Loren influenced Corey with anything other than her on-air persona, but blogs have reported that she echoed his sentiments, sharing that she constantly hears how much viewers enjoy her commentary in comparison to Jess.

Jess Hillarious Airs It Out on Social Media, Causing a Firestorm

The subtle shots eventually caused Jess's resolve to boil over, and she addressed the combative environment on her personal social media page. Jess went to Instagram LIVE to address the disconnect between her and Loren and to inform the fans of her frustrations. According to Jess, Loren was adept at subtly attempting to upstage her at every opportunity on-air, and she was tired of it. She also accused Charlamagne of encouraging the competition between the ladies for ratings. "Charlamagne texted me and said don't tell her to be quiet, tell her to shut up if that's what you want to say," Jess shared during an IG Live rant.

With Charlamagne egging the beef on and Loren enjoying verbal comparisons made between herself and Jess, fans are doubtful that Jess will stick around with the show. "I'm one of those people who believes that two people can be right in a situation. So I see Jess Hilarious side, but I also understand Loren, Charlamagne and Envy's side. Going to the internet before you go to work may not be the best idea. That forced them to have to talk about it on-air. Personally, I think Jess Hilarious wanted to get fired. I think she is a dope comedian, and she couldn't really shine on that show. It was obvious that she wasn't happy there. That's just my thoughts," says podcast host, Scorpio Moe, on his Minute with Moe IG segment.

The crew tackled the uncomfortable topic the next morning on the show, but the segment ended without any clear resolve. The Breakfast Club has a reputation for dissecting pop culture topics and speculating on celebrity conflict. For the trending conflict to come from the cast assigned to reporting seems a bit off and won't fare well for the future of the show. The biggest issue is the dynamic shift because of Angela's exit. If the show wants to duplicate the energy of Angela, then retaining Loren is the best option. If they are looking to do something fresh and new and highlight another star personality guaranteed to bring controversy, then producers will do everything possible to keep Jess locked in. Whatever they decide, needs to happen quickly before ratings start to follow the drama and drop, potentially making room for another morning crew to take their spot altogether.