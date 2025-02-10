You know you’ve created or have been part of a hit film or television project when audiences are eager for more. Following the credits roll or the series finale, if fans are coming up with their own stories about how their favorite characters have continued their lives, you know you’ve done well. Now, 40 years after the film’s release, members of The Breakfast Club are weighing in on what they think their characters got up to as adults.

At a panel for the movie’s milestone anniversary during MegaCon, at which Collider’s Maggie Lovitt was in attendance, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, and Anthony Michael Hall reunited to talk about all things the classic John Hughes-helmed teen movie of yesteryear. When Sheedy was asked by the moderator what kind of life she thought her character, Allison Reynolds (the basket case), pursued following the credits, the actress responded:

“I think Allison would have ended up being a writer — probably a writer. Editor, writer, maybe a professor, something intellectual.”

To be fair, her so-called “basket case” personality and traumatizing family background easily could have paved the path for Allison to be an acclaimed author. She would have had plenty of real-life experience should she have gone on to study and write about the human psyche, or even leaned into her angsty teen vibes for a shot at dark poetry.

Molly Ringwald Offers Peek Into the Princess’ Adulthood