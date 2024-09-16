John Hughes was such a prolific writer and director of the teen coming-of-age story that he singlehandedly created a subgenre of the romantic comedy. By either writing or directing huge 1980s hits like Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Some Kind of Wonderful, he redefined what being a teenager in cinema looked like. However, the seminal 1985 classic The Breakfast Club is his magnum opus because of the much larger issues it addresses. The five main characters are flagbearers of different niches of teenagers going through the trials and tribulations of adolescence and high school.

Still, Hughes wanted this movie to make a bigger statement about the socio-economic zeitgeist of the decade that coincided with Reaganism, traditional conservatism, the nuclear missile escalation of the Cold War, and the advancement of a largely white upper-middle class. So much so that it was the first movie that he wrote, produced, and directed. It was his baby. By examining the lives of these individuals, he was able to not only make an entertaining movie that truly launched "The Brat Pack" into the stratosphere but also spoke to how problems are problems, regardless of your background, and most of all, your age.

What Is 'The Breakfast Club' About'?

Some of us are all too familiar with the shame of inner school suspension, which is the backdrop for Hughes' masterpiece. Shermer High School in Shermer, Illinois, is where we find our five main characters, who have to spend a brisk Saturday afternoon with Vice Principal Richard Vernon (Paul Gleason) for various acts of wrongdoing and hooliganism. Andrew Clark (Emilio Estevez), Claire Standish (Molly Ringwald), John Bender (Judd Nelson), Brian Johnson (Anthony Michael-Hall), and Allison Reynolds (Ally Sheedy) all have run afoul of the school rules and gather in the library to do their time. They are all uniquely different, but the one thing they all have in common is hiding their unhappiness and putting up a fake front while hiding the emotional whirlwind happening inside them. Whether it's problems at home or pressure to fit in among their peers, all five have much deeper issues that come to light throughout a most eventful day of detention. Hughes used his own experiences to give a voice to the youth of America, and in the end, it was a voice that spoke to power.

What Does Each Character Represent in 'The Breakfast Club'?

Image via Universal Pictures

What made The Breakfast Club so relatable and a touchstone of American cinema is that all the different types of high school cliques are represented. John Bender is an anti-social rebel who is loud and outspoken because he is trying to bury his dysfunctional and abusive relationship with his father. Claire is the prickly, popular girl who has grown weary of peer pressure and pretending that she has a perfect life. Andrew is the jock who checks all the boxes of being a popular athlete but is drowning in the expectations of his demanding father. Brian is the pencil-necked geek who is afraid that he isn't as bright as everyone thinks — including his doting parents. What does he have if he isn't the smartest guy in the room? Finally, Allison is part of the freak/emo crowd who lacks the self-confidence to be anything but a mercurial wallflower. By the time the movie is over, they all come away with a better understanding of themselves and compassion for one another.

John Hughes Wanted to Send a Bigger Message With 'The Breakfast Club'

The 1980s and the years that Ronald Reagan was in the White House ushered in a return to conservative and traditional values. It was also a time when many white Americans were also on the move financially and politically. But Hughes wanted to convey to audiences that not everything was peachy for people of that persuasion. He wanted to examine how even though the problems of relatively safe teens in suburbia may be somewhat trivial compared to the issues marginalized groups face, they were still real and painful to the kids going through them

The four years spent in high school can be tough. Most of us are discovering who we are, what we want to be associated with, and who we want as friends. Hughes was telling audiences that awkwardness and loneliness don't discriminate, and even young people who appear to not have anything to worry about can still have a tough time keeping their heads above water and gasping for air. The Breakfast Club is a statement about how we all have a secret battle we're fighting, no big your house is, what kind of car you drive, or whether you're a teenager or an adult. Suffering will always be the great equalizer.

'The Breakfast Club' Cemented the "Brat Pack" in the 1980s

Image via Universal Pictures

Hughes created a cottage genre that manifested as the famous (or infamous) "Brat Pack," a send-up of the Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin crew from the '60s. While many movies tend to be floated around as Brat Pack films, there is no disputing that The Breakfast Club is considered one of the quintessential movies that define the cinema and cultural phenomenon that swept across the nation and the world as the Cold War raged on between the United States and Russia.

It was a time of heightened nuclear escalation and fear of nuclear war, and escaping into a dark theater to catch a John Hughes-inspired Brat Pack movie was a welcome reprieve from the serious worries. It's no overestimation to say that, as far as Gen X is concerned, Hughes and his teen sagas were just as much a defining quality of the decade as Ronald Reagan, Madonna, and the rise of in-home video gaming with your friends. The Breakfast Club will always be remembered as the epitome of the sub-genre that John Hughes gave life to.

