While John Hughes has several notable films that he had written or directed—from Home Alone to Sixteen Candles to Ferris Bueller's Day Off—The Breakfast Club is undeniably a fan favorite. While promoting Halloween Kills​​​​​​, Anthony Michael Hall, who portrayed the nerdy Brian Johnson in the coming-of-age comedy, recently revealed that Hughes had hoped to create a sequel to The Breakfast Club which would have shown the group in their late 20s or early 30s.

This notion of a sequel is interesting for Hughes, given that he never directed a sequel to any of his other films. He had written several sequels for other projects, though these skewed to more of his family-oriented films, such as Home Alone 2 and the Vacation sequels, as opposed to his more teen-oriented projects. This whole discussion around a sequel is not news, with other actors, namely Claire Standish actress Molly Ringwald, detailing Hughes's sequel aspirations. It's unknown whether there was an actual script written, and the tragic early passing of the legendary director makes the possibility of one existing murkier.

In an interview with The Independent, Hall had the following to say:

"At the time, he did mention the potential of doing a sequel to The Breakfast Club. It would have been about all of us in our middle-age. His idea was to pick up with them in their twenties or thirties. That idea was on his mind, but that was the last conversation I had with him."

Discussions on a sequel also blazed when most of the cast reunited at the MTV Movie Awards in 2005. Each of the actors seemed to have varying ideas about the sequel. Emilio Estevez, who portrayed the athletic Andrew Clark, noted that each character would have been brought back together around college, but that they would be "polar opposites" of their original characters. Of those that addressed the sequel rumors, Estevez seemed to be the most amped for a potential second installment, reportedly saying "If it happens, I'm there."

Sequels to fan-favorite properties like The Breakfast Club are nothing new. Dan Aykroyd has spoken ad nauseam about a sequel surrounding the original Ghostbusters team, which will finally see the light of day in a few weeks in Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters Afterlife. A Breakfast Club sequel is enticing, especially given some of these comments, but at least the original, and all of Hughes's other iconic films, will always be here to enjoy.

