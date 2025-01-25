Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for The Breakthrough.

Netflix's The Breakthrough is its newest entry in crime drama, a series about a double homicide in a sleepy Swedish city in 2004 and the 16-year investigation behind it. The names of those involved may be different, but the series is otherwise a faithful recreation. It's a tale about a dogged pursuit of justice, a case that refuses to go cold, and the forensic breakthrough that finally brought in a killer.

Early morning, Tuesday, October 19, 2004, in the streets of Linköping, Sweden. There, at the corner of Karl Dahlgrensgatan and Åsgatan, lay the bodies of eight-year-old Mohamad Ammouri (named Adnan in the series, played by Marley Norstad), who died after having his throat cut and 56-year-old Anna-Lena Svenson (named Gunilla, played by Anna Azcárate), a good Samaritan who tried to intervene and was stabbed in the stomach for doing so, dying shortly after in the hospital.

It was a completely random act, per The Local Sweden, the sixth such instance over eighteen months. Disturbingly, witnesses, who described a man in his twenties, approximately 180cm tall, with blond hair and a beige jacket, claimed the killer "did not run but strolled away from the murder scene." Over a hundred police officers scoured the scene, recovering the butterfly knife the killer used and the bloody cap he was wearing. A detailed description of the killer, including one from Svenson herself before she succumbed to her injuries, a probable psychological disorder, and an abundance of DNA evidence. As lead detective John Sundin (Peter Eggers) promises in the series, catching the killer "will be quick."

A Killer Goes Uncaught Until 'The Breakthrough'