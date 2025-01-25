Editor's Note: The following contains mild spoilers for The Breakthrough.

Netflix's The Breakthrough is its newest entry in crime drama, a series about a double homicide in a sleepy Swedish city in 2004 and the 16-year investigation behind it. The names of those involved may be different, but the series is otherwise a faithful recreation. It's a tale about a dogged pursuit of justice, a case that refuses to go cold, and the forensic breakthrough that finally brought in a killer.

A Double Murder in Linköping Kicks Off a 16-Year Heartache in 'The Breakthrough'

Early morning, Tuesday, October 19, 2004, in the streets of Linköping, Sweden. There, at the corner of Karl Dahlgrensgatan and Åsgatan, lay the bodies of eight-year-old Mohamad Ammouri (named Adnan in the series, played by Marley Norstad), who died after having his throat cut and 56-year-old Anna-Lena Svenson (named Gunilla, played by Anna Azcárate), a good Samaritan who tried to intervene and was stabbed in the stomach for doing so, dying shortly after in the hospital.

It was a completely random act, per The Local Sweden, the sixth such instance over eighteen months. Disturbingly, witnesses, who described a man in his twenties, approximately 180cm tall, with blond hair and a beige jacket, claimed the killer "did not run but strolled away from the murder scene." Over a hundred police officers scoured the scene, recovering the butterfly knife the killer used and the bloody cap he was wearing. A detailed description of the killer, including one from Svenson herself before she succumbed to her injuries, a probable psychological disorder, and an abundance of DNA evidence. As lead detective John Sundin (Peter Eggers) promises in the series, catching the killer "will be quick."

A Killer Goes Uncaught Until 'The Breakthrough'