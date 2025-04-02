It's alive! Maggie Gyllenhaal's sophomore film, The Bride!, electrified the crowds at Warner Bros. CinemaCon presentation tonight, with introductions from Gyllenhaal and star Jessie Buckley, plus the first trailer from the upcoming horror film. Collider's Britta DeVore was on the scene in Las Vegas; the trailer was not released to the public, so you'll have to wait until The Bride!'s release date of March 6, 2026, draws closer to lay your eyes on it yourself. Says Gyllenhaal, of what inspired her to make her second directorial effort a spin on the horror classic The Bride of Frankenstein:

"I was looking for something pop and big, and I wanted it to be radical at the same time. I didn’t quite know what I wanted it to be. Then I was at this party and I saw this guy with The Bride of Frankenstein tattooed on his arm. It hooked me and I went home and watched the movie. In the original Bride of Frankenstein, she’s in the movie for three minutes, and she doesn’t speak. Even in her three minutes, she kind of had this wild disobedience in her and it sort of got me thinking. This kind of ask that Frankenstein has, ‘I’ll just take a bride’... and what happens when that Bride comes back is beyond his wildest imagination and doesn’t fit into the box he had for her. I think that all of us have a little aspect of something monstrous in us. The monsters in our movie do monstrous things, but they’re also our heroes."

Star Jessie Buckley, who plays the title creature, was effusive about the script:

"When I first read Maggie’s script, it was like being plugged into an electrical current. I would describe it as the punkest love that’s ever existed. It’s like Bonnie and Clyde and Wild at Heart and all those characters, but I think ours has some petrol in its skin, and we’re holding a match."

What Happens in the New 'The Bride!' Trailer?

Image via Warner Bros.

In the new trailer, a woman (Buckley) falls down some stairs, breaking her neck. She’s subsequently dug up and brought back to life in a laboratory. In a red dress with bright blonde hair, she sits up and meets the monster (Christian Bale). The rest of the trailer is jam-packed with shoot-outs, fight scenes, blood, and brutality; the monster and his bride are driving around in their car like Bonnie and Clyde. It ends with Bale intoning “Til death do us part”: a far cry from his predecessor, Boris Karloff, and his solemn intonation that "We belong dead" moments before he immolates himself and his would-be beloved (Elsa Lanchester).

In addition to Bale and Buckley, The Bride! also stars Penélope Cruz, Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, Jeannie Berlin, Linda Emond, Louis Cancelmi, and Matthew Maher. It's a family affair for writer/director Gyllenhaal, as both her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, and her brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, will appear in the film as well.

The Bride! will be released on March 6, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.