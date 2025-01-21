2025 is going to be a great year for horror enthusiasts with numerous exciting projects lined up from new filmmakers as well as some well known ones. Upcoming films like Blumhouse’s M3GAN 2.0, Scott Derrickson’s sequel of The Black Phone, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, and more will keep fans returning to theatres. However, among the most notable and shrouded in secrecy is another Frankenstein adaptation - Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley.

Nonetheless, fans have seen some behind-the-scenes images that easily build anticipation with Buckley and Bale's unusual looks and antics. Recently, actor John Magaro opened up about his experience working on the film and teased what to expect from it. “It’s a wild movie. It’s very different than The Lost Daughter, Maggie’s previous film that she directed,” Magaro told The Hollywood Reporter.

He further cited the example of some classics to better elaborate the idea without giving any spoilers, “It’s like a mix of a Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers movie, Young Frankenstein, Frankenstein, Bonnie and Clyde and Badlands.” He further appreciated his co-stars and teased,

“It’s just a wild, fun ride, and at the helm is Christian Bale and the amazing Jessie Buckley. It’s something that people haven’t seen before, and I’m really excited to get it in front of an audience. It’s bonkers.”

What Do We Know About ‘The Bride’?

The upcoming film will be a loose remake of the classic 1935 monster film The Bride of Frankenstein, based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel. The upcoming film will see "a lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself," according to a previously revealed synopsis by Warner Bros. "The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police, and a wild and radical social movement."

Given Gyllenhaal’s directing prowess, fans should expect a twisted gothic tale that will speak to its time. Given the references Magaro has mentioned above, it can be said that the film will give something new to the genre. The movie has assembled a cast of compelling performers, including Penélope Cruz, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, and Jeannie Berlin. Further rounding off the cast are Jake Gyllenhaal, Linda Emond, Louis Cancelmi, Matthew Maher and many more.

The Bride will be released in theaters on September 26. The original Bride of Frankenstein is available to rent or buy on VOD. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on the film.

