Every year there are a few horror films that drastically exceed expectations from critics and audiences while also finding tremendous box office success, and one of the candidates to fill that slot in 2025 is The Bride. The upcoming monster horror thriller will be the latest from writer/director Maggie Gyllenhaal. The film has been set for release on September 26 later this year, and now that it's less than eight months away, fans are sitting on pins and needles waiting for the first official trailer. Collider's Perri Nemiroff recently caught up with The Bride star John Magaro to promote his upcoming movie Omaha. During the conversation, she asked about him previously mentioning Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, as well as Young Frankenstein, Frankenstein, Bonnie and Clyde, and Badlands as inspiration for The Bride, to which he said: "That's just a few. There's probably even more stuff I could add in." When asked where his character falls in all of that, he said:

"All the characters fall into all of that at some point. Less so some of us are in the Fred Astaire thing, but there are moments where we all go into each of these worlds. I mean, I'm talking about the main cast, but all of the main cast lives in all of those genres. It's fucking wild."

Nemrioff went on to ask if there were any acting-firsts he got to experience on the film and Magaro took a moment to sing the praises of the incredibly talented cast:

"The acting first that I'm going to point out is there was a scene towards the end of the film that we were shooting, and there were a lot of actors in the room. It was Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Penelope Cruz, Annette Bening, Jeannie Berlin, and me — all Oscar winners and nominees and then me. So it was pretty intense to do a scene with Jeannie Berlin, a legend from The Heartbreak Kid, and all these other greats, like Jessie, now one of the rising great actors of our day. That was surreal. I feel like the nerves have kind of slid away. I've been doing this now for 20 years, so it's a little different now for me when I go on set, but that day I couldn't help but feel a little like, 'This is fucking crazy.'"

Not mentioned in Magaro's quote but set for a role in The Bride is Jake Gyllenhaal, brother of Maggie Gyllenhaal, but details about his role are being kept under wraps. That's been a common theme for this movie for quite some time; it's been confirmed that Christian Bale will play Frankenstein's Monster and Jessie Buckley will play The Bride, and aside from Penélope Cruz as Myrna, it's unknown who the other stars in the movie are playing. Peter Sarsgaard, who recently worked with Jake Gyllenhaal in the Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, was also tapped for a role in The Bride, with Footlose (2011) and Rock of Ages (2012) veteran Julianne Hough also starring in the film. Louis Cancelmi, who has recently starred in The Penguin, Killers of the Flower Moon, and The Irishman, will also feature in The Bride.

What Else Has Maggie Gyllenhaal Directed?