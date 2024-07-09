The Big Picture The Bride! will now release on Sept. 26, 2025, starring Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley.

A loose remake of the 1935 film The Bride of Frankenstein, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal.

September 2025 will be packed with horror, including The Bride! and The Conjuring's final film.

A new Frankenstein story will be hitting theaters a bit sooner than anticipated. The Bride!, Warner Bros.' upcoming sci-fi horror film based on The Bride of Frankenstein, will be released on Sept. 26, 2025, according to Variety. The film, directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, had previously been dated for a release on Oct. 3, 2025, but this still puts it close enough to the Halloween window to make a potential splash at the box office.

Details on The Bride! remain mostly slim, but it is known that the film will be a loose remake of the classic 1935 monster film The Bride of Frankenstein. The film will see "a lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself," according to a synopsis from Warner Bros. "The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement."

What is certain is that the film will have an all-star cast. The Bride! is slated to star Christian Bale as Frankeinstein's monster, while Jessie Buckley stars in the title role as the monster's bride. Also starring in the film are Penélope Cruz, Annette Benning, Peter Sarsgaard, and Julianne Hough. The film is also slated to be a family affair, as the director's brother Jake Gyllenhaal has also been cast in The Bride! in an undisclosed role.

September 2025 Will Be Packed with Horror

With its shifting date, The Bride! has become the second horror film that is now scheduled to be released in September 2025, which is shaping up to be a big month for fans of the genre. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema additionally announced that the final film in The Conjuring franchise will be released on Sept. 5, 2025, just weeks prior to The Bride! While it remains to be seen if any other films snag up Fall 2025 release dates, at least September will have a few options for those looking to catch a horror flick.