The Big Picture The Bride! is a reimagined monster movie with a stunning treatment, led by Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley.

New set images reveal Bale as the monster in a gray suit and Buckley in a red dress.

Inspired by The Bride of Frankenstein, The Bride! builds on familiar tropes with a sizzling romance and social themes, set for release on October 3, 2025.

The filming of Maggie Gyllenhaal helmed The Bride! is well underway. The first look at the film proves that a stunning treatment is on the charts for the classic monster movie, which is brilliantly reimagined by the director. Led by Christian Bale as the monster and Jessie Buckley as his bride, the movie is quite intriguing, while fans were feasting on the previously revealed camera test, we now have new set images that gives us a good look at the actors.

The new behind-the-scenes image sees Bale as the monster in a grey suit, face covered with only his stitches showing, while Buckley is seen in a red dress and red shoes, with her face covered in makeup. The two are seen walking in a street away from the gaze of people. The overall character design looks stunning and horrific at the same time. While, the images do not give away anything they surely, hint at the tone and style of the film.

What’s ‘The Bride!’ About?

Image via Warner Bros.

While most plot details are kept tightly under wraps the previously revealed logline states, "A lonely Frankenstein [the monster] travels to 1930s Chicago to seek the aid of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement."

It'll be interesting to see compelling performers like Bale and Buckley in these stylized roles of the fan-favorite characters. The movie is bound to have a sizzling romance as well as social themes and a very thrilling plot. The movie draws its inspiration from James Whale's 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, which itself was adapted from Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus.

While Shelly’s novel mentions Dr. Frankenstein building a mate for his lonesome creation, he destroys it before it can be brought to life. So the upcoming movie will build upon familiar tropes. Along with Bale and Buckley the movie also cast Peter Sarsgaard as a detective along with Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, John Magaro, and Jeannie Berlin in undisclosed roles. Gyllenhaal directs from her own script.

The Bride! is scheduled to be released in the United States, right around the spooky season on October 3, 2025. You can check out the new image below and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.