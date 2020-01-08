‘Dracula’-Adjacent ‘The Brides’ From ‘CAOS’ Showrunner Gets a Pilot Order at ABC

ABC is seeking out the supernatural with a pilot order for the new spook-tastic series The Brides. The show, an update on key parts of Bram Stoker‘s Dracula story, comes from the mind of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

In an ABC press release for The Brides, the network confirms they’ve ordered a pilot for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa is serving as an executive producer and writer in addition to series creator. Maggie Kiley (Riverdale, American Horror Story) is set to direct the pilot. In addition to Aguirre-Sacasa and Kiley, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce.

The series will be a modern take on the infamous Brides of Dracula, a trio of women made immortal by King Bloodsucker himself, Count Dracula. As far as plot goes, ABC’s release tells us The Brides is a “sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula, is a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart. With strong horror elements, The Brides is a vampire soap about empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family.”

ABC has regularly been attracted to supernatural dramas with increasingly intriguing plots (remember 2010’s The Gates starring Frank Grillo or 2012’s 666 Park Avenue with Terry O’Quinn?) so it’s no surprise they want to cash in on the next wave of spooky delights for their 2020 Fall TV season. What is surprising — to a certain degree — is Aguirre-Sacasa’s move to yet another big network for his latest project. Heading to ABC with The Brides follows a move from the CW, where he shot to prominence thanks to the success of Riverdale before branching out to Netflix for his adaptation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The move to ABC for The Brides teases ambitions of making the series more adult-focused and themed, even though both Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are no strangers to getting intense as hell.

The Brides is still in the early stages of development but we’ll keep you posted as this one develops.

We may not know when The Brides will premiere on ABC but if you’re suddenly hankering for something supernatural, make sure you check out Dracula (watch the trailer here) and catch up on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, both of which are currently available on Netflix.