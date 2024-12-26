FX has become known over the years for their incredible crime dramas. Everything from Justified and Sons of Anarchy to The Shield and many seasons of American Horror Story. But there's one underrated series that somehow slipped through the cracks. The Bridge, which aired from 2013 to 2014, was inspired by a Danish/Swedish series called Bron/Broen. It was adapted for American audiences by moving the location from Europe to the US and Mexican border. With stellar performances from its lead actors and thrilling plotlines, The Bridge is still well-worth a binge-watch today.

'The Bridge' Dives Headfirst Into a Dark and Twisted World

The series centers around a dead body that is found on a bridge between El Paso, Texas and Juarez, Mexico (a spot that's known as the Bridge of the Americas). The case calls for two separate police departments to work together to solve the crime: an El Paso detective named Sonya Cross (Diane Kruger) and a Chihuahua State detective named Marco Ruiz (Demián Bichir). Many of these types of crime shows focus on a pair of cops who are extremely different but who still need to collaborate in order to catch the bad guys. The Bridge also leans somewhat into this trope. Ruiz is a spontaneous and impulsive cop (who doesn't mind crossing a few lines if it means he can do his job more effectively), while Cross (who has an undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder) prefers to play everything by the book. She has a hard time with unexpected events or when expectations change, but she has a brilliant mind with a unique perspective on crime-solving. They learn to become partners and to rely on each other's strengths to better work through their case.

Of course, the investigation they're looking into becomes even more complicated with every step they take to untangle it. The dead body at the beginning of the series turns out to be an American judge who had some controversial anti-immigrant stances (a plotline that is still pretty relevant today). When Cross and Ruiz look further into who might have wanted him dead, they start to shed a spotlight on the vast network of criminal elements present in both countries. Many crimes come to light, including drug trafficking and other murders, which means that the two detectives tend to run into a lot of dangerous forces (ranging from the violent drug cartels to the corrupt Mexican authorities). Alongside Cross and Ruiz's investigation, the series follows the research being done by two reporters, Daniel Frye (Matthew Lillard) and Adriana Mendez (Emily Rios), who are also looking into how this crime ties into other suspicious activities in El Paso.

'The Bridge' Is a Must-Watch Because of Its Talented Leading Actors

The crime drama is a twisty ride filled with shocking events and suspenseful action. But the reason The Bridge is so successful is because of its cast. Kruger is utterly captivating as Cross, especially in scenes where she is working through the trauma of the death of her sister (who was murdered when Cross was only 15 years old). And Bichir is equally as intriguing as Ruiz, whose no-holds-barred way of living shakes up Cross' world. Besides the two incredible leads, the supporting cast of Ted Levine, as Cross' supervisor and mentor, and Annabeth Gish, as a rich Texan widow who becomes intertwined in the murder investigation, help to set the stage for this dark and menacing world of crime. With lesser actors, the series could have strayed into stereotypes, but instead, The Bridge brings a fresh, unique energy to this genre.

The first season of the series has a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but after the second season (which was still well-reviewed), there was a significant drop in ratings. FX decided to cancel the series because of this. It seems the show, as smartly written and well-acted as it is, just couldn't find its audience at the time. However, even a decade later, this electrifying series (comprising 26 episodes total) is still a fantastic entry into the crime drama genre. With storylines that feel just as timely today, it's just begging to be binge-watched.

Seasons 1-2 of The Bridge are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

