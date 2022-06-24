Set within the rainforests of the South China Sea, Season 2 of the HBO Max's The Bridge will return with all eight episodes starting June 30. BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing and Channel 4's Married At First Sight: Afters presenter, AJ Odudu, will serve as the series' adventure host and expert, along with Disney+'s OceanXplorers and Welcome To Earth's Aldo Kane.

Involving not one but two groups of strangers, the second season of the grueling reality competition sets out contestants in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay with no further knowledge about the challenges they are plunging themselves into. Except an enormous cash prize is up for grabs, and only one of them can take it home. To reach the prize, the two groups of strangers must assemble an approximately 1,000-foot bridge with their bare hands and limited supplies with only a few days to plan and execute.

The Bridge is an "adrenaline-packed, grueling adventure," with the contenders facing the ultimate test of "physical and mental endurance." The reality competition is an HBO Max Original co-produced by Workerbee, a Banijay subsidiary, for Channel 4 in the United Kingdom. It is based on the renowned Spanish series El Puente, which was initially produced by Zeppelin TV. Assisting as producers are Jon Cahn, Michelle Chappell, and Rick Murray.

The Bridge, narrated by James McAvoy, debuted in 2020 as the most recent Channel 4 challenge reality show. Season one follows 12 strangers on the shores of a gorgeous lake in the British countryside, with only 20 days to build a bridge to an island 250m away.

The second season follows a similar format to the first, but with several differences. Channel 4 has previously hinted that the change of scenery in season two will heighten the tension of the reality show, putting two teams through the test to win a massive cash prize. There are also more competitors in the second season. Further, contrary to the first season, the competitors only have 12 days to reach the cash housed on top of the so-called Fortune Rock.

The Bridge Season 2 premieres on HBO Max on June 30. Check out the official trailer below: