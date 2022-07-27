Belgian director Felix van Groeningen brought Johan Heldenbergh and Mieke Dobbels’ stage play The Broken Circle Breakdown to the big screen in 2012. The movie adaptation was met with universal acclaim and was an Oscar-nominee for Best Foreign Language Film but lost out to The Great Beauty from Paolo Sorrentino. The tragic drama sees Heldenbergh in the lead role alongside Veerie Baetens, as we follow their story from falling in love to caring for their seriously ill daughter. Their journey takes the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions, and van Groningen’s non-linear approach to the story sees the film soar to moving heights. The sensitive, emotional topic of the film is handled is such a realistic manner and there are even real-life issues and events addressed throughout.

The movie opens with parents’ worst nightmare with Didier (Heldenbergh) and Elise (Baetens) beside their daughter Maybelle’s (Nell Cattrysse) hospital bed on a children’s cancer ward. While Didier and Elise are able to convincingly hide their distress in front of Maybelle, they are struggling to remain strong. In their first moment away from Maybelle, Elise firmly tells Didier to do all of their crying at home, never in the presence of Maybelle. The movie chooses to reveal bits and pieces of Didier and Elise’s love story in the most challenging moments. This gives the effect that the pair of them are having flashbacks to happier times – the first of which occurs when Elise is staring at a sleeping Maybelle. Their story sees them fall in love, start a successful bluegrass band, and have a daughter together. Their relationship blossoms despite their many differences. Most significantly, they have different religious views. In the early days of their relationship, they playfully disagree and accept each other’s differing beliefs. Elise finds comfort in the belief of God, but Didier is an atheist. During the pre-credits, Didier and his band play the song “Will the Circle be Unbroken?” a famous Christian hymn which includes the line, “There’s a better home a-waiting in the sky”. This is something which the movie keeps coming back to as it is a lyric which goes directly against Didier’s beliefs.

Tragically, Maybelle succumbs to her illness in one of the movie’s most difficult scenes. Didier rushes in to find Elise holding tightly onto Maybelle, and a look between the two adults is all it takes for the audience to realise what has happened. This gut-wrenching scene is accompanied by Elise powerfully performing “Wayfaring Stranger” onstage. The song is cut short by Didier’s stifled but harrowing cries as he breaks down in the hospital. The “Wayfaring Stranger” performance is later revealed to have taken place long after the passing of Maybelle, deceiving the audience further by showing what appears to be a happy time in their lives. The scene immediately following Maybelle’s death is of the gloomy, rainy day of her funeral, in which neither Didier nor Elise cry. Instead, they just stare blankly at their daughter’s coffin while their band sing in an effort to comfort them. Following this, the movie has two brief scenes which shows Elise breaking down in her car, and Didier driving with siren lights flashing across his face. Both of these moments last mere seconds, and it just seems like a portrayal of the couple’s anguish when in fact, the movie has flashed forward to before and after Elise attempts suicide. These brief glimpses begin the movie’s second half which is even darker than the first. Tonally, the movie is more frantic, and many shots are tinted with red and black, symbolically conveying a dark shadow cast over the lives of Didier and Elise.

The timeline of the movie does actually follow a formula despite sometimes feeling random and scattered. The first half alternates between scenes showing Maybelle fighting her illness, and the early days of Didier and Elise’s relationship. The second half intercuts scenes of their relationship breaking down following losing their daughter with their first meeting and an unclear event which is revealed to be a suicide attempt by Elise. This anachronism serves to disjoint the movie, especially when the family are hit by further tragedy with Elise’s overdose of pills and alcohol. Leading up to this are many intense arguments between the couple. They start to blame each other for everything and their contrasting views on religion are brought up several times in conversations which are more aggressive and serious than they ever were before. Didier calls Elise a “coward” for what she believes. Real-life events are addressed in the movie including 9/11 and George W. Bush’s opposing of embryonic stem cell research. These events further infuriate Didier and distances him further from Elise who finds solace in the belief of an afterlife and reincarnation. Their complete opposite ways of dealing with grief is what tears them apart. This all comes to an explosive climax during a concert following their separation. The bottled rage bursts out of Didier as he yells out his sympathy for scientists and insults those who question the theory of evolution right in front of Elise. He also dismisses the Bible, calls God evil, and insults the Pope. His yelling does not provoke a reaction from the crowd before him, but Elise does try to stop him on multiple occasions. He goes further to speak angrily about how research and experiments which might have saved Maybelle’s life are regarded as unethical and wrong by the religious community.

The breakdown of Didier and Elise’s relationship revolves around the vastly different ways the couple deals with their grief, and the way van Groeningen cinematically conveys an overall tragedy through the ups-and-downs of life is exemplary through the non-linear structure. Maybelle’s life before she gets sick includes subtle hints at her illness which her parents do not notice, and this is the suggested cause of the inescapable arguing following her death. The first half shows Didier and Elise haunted by happy memories of their lives which they anguish over, and the second half sees them haunted by the darker times of their lives with Maybelle in hospital. The movie is at its most coherent in the final half hour following Didier’s rant with few flashbacks or flashforwards, and opting instead to show the full scene of Elise’s suicide attempt. Fragmenting the timeline of the story captures Didier and Elise’s lives in pictures, and the time-shuffling and anachronism reflects the devastation and unimaginable pain they both feel. The sequences which showcase their former lives are always tinged with tragedy, ensuring that The Broken Circle Breakdown never fails in hitting its emotional beats.