‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ Trailer Will Charm the Pants Off of You — Literally

Sony has released the first trailer for its romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery, which pairs Blockers breakout Geraldine Viswanathan with Stranger Things sensation Dacre Montgomery.

Viswanathan plays Lucy, a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, Lucy is inspired to create The Broken Heart Gallery, a pop-up space for the items love has left behind. Word of the gallery spreads, encouraging a movement and a fresh start for all the romantics out there, including Lucy herself.

The film hails from writer-director Natalie Krinsky, and it’s a project that has been on my radar for several years, as I always liked the premise. It’s instantly relatable, in that just about everyone has been dumped at some point, so heartache is universal. I’m not just an emotional hoarder like Lucy, I’m an actual hoarder, so I, too, keep souvenirs from every relationship I’ve ever been in. Photos, hand-written letters, things like that. It’s a great starting point for a romantic comedy, and I’m a huge fan of Viswanathan, who seems well-matched with Montgomery here.

The supporting cast here should yield a scene-stealer or two, as it includes Viswanathan’s Blockers co-star Molly Gordon, as well as Utkarsh Ambudkar, Arturo Castro, Suki Waterhouse, Phillipa Soo, Taylor Hill, SNL‘s Ego Nwodim, and Bernadette Peters.

The Broken Hearts Gallery was produced by David Gross, while pop princess Selena Gomez leads an army of executive producers that also includes Jeff Arkuss, Jesse Shapira, Josh Phillips, Chantelle Tabrizi, Andrew Robinson, Mathew Hart, Mandy Teefey, Michelle Knudsen, Laurie May, Noah Segal, Mason Novick and Krinsky herself.

Sony will release this movie in theaters on July 17 — one week before Mulan, and two weeks before Tenet. It will follow the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged by one week, so by then, we should have a better sense of whether American audiences are ready to return to theaters. Watch the Broken Hearts trailer below, and click here for the latest update on Season 4 of Stranger Things.