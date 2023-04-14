The films of David Cronenberg terrify us because they're reflections. Lurking behind the body horror and melting flesh are allegories for real-world problems — explorations of what it means to be human. In 2022's Crimes of the Future, the focus is man's reliance on plastic. (Considering we have microplastics in our bloodstreams, it's almost logical for the next step in human evolution to allow us to eat it.) In Videodrome, it's our relationship with technology. And in 1979's The Brood, written after a difficult divorce, it's parenthood. Much of Cronenberg's work is rich with symbolism, its meaning shifting depending on the viewer's background. The Brood is no different.

While the film is ostensibly about divorce and custody, there is another theme lurking underneath its paternal veneer — that of motherhood. Beyond the question of parental rights, the viewer must also consider what it means to create life. What does it mean when the act of giving birth becomes dangerous? What about its aftermath? Although it may not have been Cronenberg's original intent, this film is as much about bodily autonomy as it is about parental rights. In one of the movie's first scenes, our protagonist tells a lawyer about his battle. "It's just a matter of time before the cops show up at your door, and you lose your kid for good," the lawyer says. "The law believes in motherhood." In 2023's post-Roe v. Wade world, this line takes on a whole new meaning.

What Is 'The Brood' About?

Cronenberg intended The Brood to be a divorce movie. He's said before that it was his version of 1979's Kramer vs. Kramer, a much less bloody movie on the same topic (the fight for child custody). Frank (Art Hindle) is a father fighting to see his child, the quiet Candy (Cindy Hinds). Unfortunately, more than just Candy's abused mother, Nola (Samantha Eggar), stands in his way. He's also got to get through controversial psychotherapist Hal Raglan (Oliver Reed), who's been "treating" Nola with a strange new technique at his Somafree Institute. Called "psychoplasmics," the new form of therapy involves regression and the acceptance of anger. Candy has been coming home from her mother with bruises — the same way Nola was abused by her mother -- and Frank begins to suspect that the cycle of abuse is repeating itself. The truth, however, is much stranger than just physical abuse. As it turns out, the new psychotherapy method has been physically mutating its recipients.

When Frank begins investigating the doctor's methods, he comes across another one of his patients. The man's neck has begun to turn into a gill-like structure, apparently due to psychoplasmics. "Raglan encouraged my body to revolt against me," the man says. Nola's rage has become corporeal. Using her changed body, now covered in strange amniotic sacs, she's been birthing mutant children who carry out her anger in the real world, little snowsuit-clad things who kill her abusive mother (Nuala Fitzgerald), alcoholic father (Henry Beckman), and others who have wronged her. This is disturbing enough on its own. The characters question whether the "children" are even human, considering they don't have a typical anatomical structure. They have tongues too thick to speak, irises without retinas, and no belly button. "And that means," a coroner tells Frank, "this creature has never really been born." But things get even more complicated when the question of Nola's autonomy comes in. After all, though Nola's children are born from her body, its transformation isn't something she's in control of. Raglan's in-movie book, about his new therapy, is titled "The Shape of Rage." For Nola, that shape is a child.

Nola's Character Represents Lack of Bodily Autonomy

Nola's character is a strange one. At once abused and an abuser, she exemplifies the very real end result of generational mistreatment. It's fully understandable why Frank wants to get his daughter away from Nola. But Cronenberg blurs these lines, forcing us to question how much of what's happening is truly her fault. Though her offspring are murderous, was Nola the one who wanted to have them, or was it Raglan? After all, Raglan is the one who has kept Nola in the institution, the one who makes decisions for her. He's the one who orchestrates the custody battle too, refusing to let Frank take Candy away because he believes it's what Nola wants. Raglan is fully aware of the physical manifestations of psychoplasmics he treats Nola with specially, giving her free treatment because of her strong results. It's not exactly forced birth, but it comes close. Nola is both villain and victim in this story, a walking contradiction. The mutant children respond to her subconscious desires as well as her conscious ones, carrying out her wishes without her knowledge or permission. Most of the characters seem to treat her as a problem instead of a person, a vessel instead of an independent human being. Sound familiar?

'The Brood' Is More Relevant Than Ever

The Brood is full of truly terrifying moments. From the way one of Nola's "children" creeps out from under the bed to kill her father to the scene in which Candy's teacher is beaten to death in her classroom, the film is overwhelmingly successful at what it sets out to portray. But perhaps its most famous moment is towards the end. When Frank is finally able to break into the Institute, he sees what Raglan has done to his wife. Nola has been transformed into a brood mother, a birthing object who exists only to create life. Her arms lift to reveal offshoots of fluid-filled sacs. They're proto-wombs, new organs that birth her hurt and anger into humanoid form. In a way, they're defending her from those who have wounded her. Just as one viewer could see Nola as responsible for her mutant children, another might see her as subservient to Raglan's desires.

After all, she appears unaware that any of the murders have even occurred. As the coroner mentioned earlier in the film, these children are not "born" in the traditional sense, but hatched, unfinished, from her body. Are they truly human, then? Parallels to the abortion debate are strong here, as arguments over what counts as "human" are often the most retread. But in all this confusion, we forget something important: what Nola wants. When Raglan finally decides things have gone too far, he helps Frank to rescue Candy and kill his wife. As he escapes with his daughter, though, Frank notices something on her arm, marks that look similar to the growths on Nola's body. Though Cronenberg likely intended this to represent the continuation of trauma, one can't help but notice something else: What happened to Nola will happen to Candy, too. She won't have much of a choice.